Things are turning violent at Toronto's Lamport Stadium Park this afternoon as city officials attempt to clear out yet another homeless encampment with help from police.Lots and lots and lots of police.It hasn't been pretty.Journalists, who yesterday were barred from covering another encampment eviction at Alexandra Park , have now been allowed into the fenced-off area to document the Lamport Stadium dismantling — and the stuff they're getting is wild.Barricades set up by demonstrators were torn down swiftly by cops.The Encampment Support Network reports that at least 25 people had been arrested as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and that at least one protester sustained a broken wrist from an encounter with the cops.The Toronto Police Service issued a plea for calm on Twitter as the chaos was swelling, writing: "We've been on site w/ City of Toronto as they try to assist those living in the encampment w/ safer, more secure housing.""Unfortunately, crowds of protestors have travelled to the park for the purpose of interfering w/ the city and have indicated they will be confrontational.""We are asking anyone who is within the perimeter of the park to leave the park amicably and peacefully so we can help the City of Toronto get this job done with our city's most vulnerable."Many citizens are livid nonetheless, once again questioning how much this massive operation costs, and whether or not there was a more compassionate way to relocate the encampment residents."In some cases (city staff) have been literally obstructed from talking to the people experiencing homelessness because the protesters have decided that they know better than anything a Streets to Homes worker might say," said Tory."I can't say I find it acceptable because these are hard-working people trying to do their jobs."