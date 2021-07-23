© Rainer Jensen/picture alliance via Getty Images

The European Court of Human Rights has rejected Russia's request to impose interim measures on Ukraine as part of its complaint against Kiev over a range of issues. Moscow filed a case with the international body on Thursday.These propositions came as part of Russia's first-ever interstate complaint against Ukraine.In the time since, Crimea has suffered from serious water shortages, with some places being forced to restrict tap usage to just a few hours a day.According to Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the complaint was filed as a "last resort measure," noting that Moscow's patience had finally run out.According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the appeal is intended to "draw the attention of the European Court and the entire global community to the blatant and systematic human rights violations by the Ukrainian authorities," noting that Moscow supports restoring "peace and harmony" in Ukraine.