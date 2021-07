© Global Look Press / Jens Büttner / dpa

Washington and Berlin have struck a deal that would see the US drop opposition to the almost-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline for Russian gas, in exchange for Germany promising investments in Ukraine.US President Joe Biden administration officials confirmed the existence of the agreement on Wednesday, details of which have been leaked to the press earlier.Berlin also pledged to push Russia into extending the current gas arrangement with Ukraine, which provides Kiev with $3 billion in annual transit fees, through 2034 - and promised to back sanctions against Moscow if it commits "aggression" against Ukraine.The exact verbiage also appears in the joint statement released by the German Foreign Ministry.Meanwhile, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin has received a phone call from German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the arrangement, and they were both "satisfied" with the fact Nord Stream 2 was nearing completion. The possibility of extending the transit agreement between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz beyond 2024 was "touched upon," the Kremlin said in the readout of the call.Early reports about the US-German deal spoke of a $50 million investment in green and other energy projects in Ukraine. Framing this as an effort to combat climate change, Berlin said the two countries would "endeavor to promote and support investments of at least $1 billion... including from third parties such as private-sector entities." Germany's initial donation will be at least $175 million and may be extended in the future budgets.Germany also pledged $70 million in investments to help Ukraine transition away from coal and modernize its gas infrastructure, including creating the capacity for reverse gas flow, should Moscow cut gas supplies to Kiev for any reason.Washington has insisted the US has "consulted closely" with Ukraine and Poland on the matter.Former Pentagon policy adviser Derek Chollet, now a senior State Department official, traveled to Kiev this week to inform the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky of the agreement's details - and invite him to visit the White House on August 30.The deal with Berlin is a face-saving arrangement for Biden, whose administration de facto threw in the towel on attempts to block the pipeline's completion in May. Saying that further pressure on Germany would be counterproductive and alienate an ally, the State Department waived sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and its German CEO, while lashing out at Russian construction vessels instead.The White House argued it couldn't stop the pipeline that was already 95% complete at the time Biden took office. His predecessor Donald Trump managed to delay the pipeline by two years, successfully intimidating a Swiss-Dutch contractor with sanctions, until Russian construction ships got involved.