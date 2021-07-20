USAF F-15E strike eagles
© Reuters
USAF F-15E Strike Eagles over Iraq having conducted airstrikes in Syria
Syrian media claimed it was "Israeli aggression," stating that Israel's target was a factory and research center.

Air defense systems in Syria were activated in response to Israeli airstrikes south of the city of Aleppo on Tuesday, according to Syrian state TV and the SANA news agency.

A Syrian army source told the Syrian news agency that air defenses intercepted most of the missiles, which were launched toward the Al-Safirah area in the northwest of the country. No casualties have been reported so far. An investigation is now underway regarding the results of the attack.

Lebanese television channel Al-Mayadeen claimed it was "Israeli aggression," stating that Israel's target was a factory and research center on the outskirts of the city. The IDF has not made a statement in response to the reported attacks.


This is the first attack attributed to Israel in Syria since the new government was sworn in last month.