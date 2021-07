© Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Authorities arrested a Florida man for allegedly stealing an alligator from a mini-golf course and repeatedly attempting to throw it up on the rooftop of a building, police said.William "Bubba" Hodge allegedly stole the alligator from a Congo River Golf enclosure in Daytona Beach early Friday, then repeatedly attempted to throw the animal onto the Metz Lounge roof in order to "teach it a lesson," authorities said, according to WKMG.Police returned the alligator to its home in the aftermath of the arrest, the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety stated . The reptile is expected to survive from its unidentified injuries, according to The New York Post.