© Creative Commons



Russia's Ministry of Defense has released a video of four fighter planes escorting three US Air Force B-52H bombers over the waters of the Bering Sea on Thursday, after they were spotted heading towards the country's airspace.According to the National Defense Management Center,"The Russian fighter crews identified the aerial targets as B-52H strategic bombers of the US Air Force Global Strike Command and escorted them over the waters of the Bering Sea," the center said.After the bombers turned around, the Russian fighters returned to their home airfield, and there was no reported violation of state borders.The Boeing B-52 bomber, also known as the Stratofortress, is a long-range, jet-powered plane first introduced in the 1950s.approaching the country's border during NATO's Sea Breeze multinational naval exercise.