The medical body says the government is "throwing caution to the wind" by scrapping all regulations at once.Boris Johnson's decision to press ahead with easing coronavirus restrictions in England is "irresponsible", senior doctors have said - although a government minister has admitted COVID rules could return this winter.This was despite modelling showing that there could be 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions per day , with deaths reaching between 100 and 200 per day by mid-August, when the peak of the current wave is expected.The British Medical Association said easing restrictions risked "potentially devastating consequences".BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: "It's irresponsible - and frankly perilous - that the government has decided to press ahead with plans to lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on 19 July."Not only pushing staff to the brink of collapse but also driving up already lengthy waiting times for elective care."The prime minister repeatedly emphasised the importance of a slow and cautious approach.However, asked about the 200 deaths a day estimation, government minister Stephen Barclay suggested lifting restrictions as schools close for the summer holidays was the "optimum time to do so"."It's about getting that balance right, so people reaching their own judgements, being sensible, following the guidance," he said.The prime minister has previously described his roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions as "cautious and irreversible".But Mr Barclay admitted there was a possibility that COVID restrictions could return later this year."We've been cautious in order to seek for it to be irreversible," he added. "One never knows what will be in the winter."A German official has said the decision to lift all restrictions in England is "a highly risky experiment".German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that more people need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before restrictions can be lifted there."The more you let the genie out of the bottle the harder it is to put it back in, though there is a large amount of uncertainty."Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham warned ministers about the impact of lifting restrictions - such as the legal requirement to wear masks on public transport - on those most vulnerable to coronavirus."One person's freedom day is another person's fear day," he told Sky News, as he questioned whether the government's advice for people to continue wearing masks in crowded places would be enough to give vulnerable people confidence to use trains, trams and buses.Conservative MP and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, now the chair of the House of Commons health and social care committee, told Sky News that the prime minister's promise of an "irreversible" roadmap for easing lockdown rules was "wrong"."It's easy to criticise a government for U-turns and changes, but actually in a pandemic you want a government to change its mind if the data changes," he said."And what we're seeing with the Delta variant is incredibly high levels of infectiousness."So I think they are very sensible to say we've got to go slowly and cautiously and not to use this word 'irreversible', which I think was the wrong word to use initially."Because things do change in a pandemic and you need to change your approach as they do."Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation special envoy on COVID-19, urged people to continue with preventative measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus."People would be well advised to continue to practice what they've learned to do so well, which is the techniques to reduce the risk of the virus spreading," he told Today."But most importantly you need public health systems that can identify people with the disease and help them to isolate quickly and effectively and that has to be done without fail everywhere to stop spikes turning into surging outbreaks."