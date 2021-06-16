© AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File



The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the bloc., freshly tested, or recently recovered from the virus.The free certificates, which will contain a QR code with advanced security features, will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests upon arrival., including Belgium, Spain, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Poland. The rest are expected to start using it July 1.It's mainly meant for EU citizens, but— if they can convince authorities in an EU country they're entering that they qualify for one. And the lack of an official U.S. vaccination certification system may complicate matters., though. On the other hand, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said this week a careful and phased-in approach should remain the rule."Let's look at science and let's look at the progress. Let's look at the numbers and when it's safe, we will do it," De Croo said. "The moment that we see thatand can prove that they are safe, travel will pick up again. And I would expect that over the course of this summer."In addition to the U.S., the representatives of EU nations. The European Council updates the list based on epidemiological data. It gets reviewed every two weeks.The representativesThe recommendations are expected to be formalized on Friday.