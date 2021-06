© Reuters/Brendan McDermid



"There's no other way to say it: another month's delay is bulls**t. Millions of Americans and Canadians are counting on our governments to work together to reach an agreement that provides a clear roadmap for reopening the border."

"Don't live in fear. We're going to have a celebration on Canada Day about our new openness, and encourage people to get out there and support those small businesses that have been so hard hit in the past 16 months, and do so with confidence."

Canada and the US have agreed to extend travel restrictions between the two countries for another month, withCanadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced in a tweet on Friday morning, again extending the regime first imposed in March 2020:While Ottawa said it would make exemptions for fully vaccinated travelers by early July, until then, the restrictions will continue to apply to all "non-essential" travel between the two neighbors.Speaking at a midday press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted the world was "not out of this pandemic yet," noting that"Even a fully vaccinated individual can pass on Covid-19 to someone who is not vaccinated," he told reporters, adding that Canada needed to avoid "massive waves" of new infections.Official data released soon after the PM spoke showedDespite lagging behind its vaccine targets, however,To date, Canada has tallied a total of 1.4 million infections, dwarfed by the 33.5 million in the US, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.The mutual decision to keep the restrictions was denounced by American lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Representative(D-New York) said in a joint statement with Representative(R-Michigan):They jointly chair the House Northern Border Caucus.Other members of Congress from New York - which borders Canada - were just as displeased. Representativea Republican, said the extension wasHouse Republican Conference chair blasted the move as "absolutely unacceptable to the families, businesses, and communities along the northern border." Attacking Trudeau's "incessant desire to delay,"for failing to press the issue at a recent G7 summit.Stefanik was echoed by Senate Majority Leader, a New York Democrat, who called for a "concrete plan" to reopen, "instead of endless delays and confusion."Not long after the extended border rules were announced, however, thebreaking with the more cautious approach favored by other regions. On July 1, in celebration of Canada Day, Alberta will become the first jurisdiction in the country to drop all pandemic restrictions. said on Friday.In addition to federal travel and quarantine mandates, Canadian provinces have imposed their own patchwork of restrictions. On a tour of anti-lockdown rallies last week in Manitoba, People's Party of Canada leaderThe central Canadian province has been described in media reports as a Covid-19 " hotspot ."