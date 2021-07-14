An American envoy accused of endangering lives by breaking and stealing a railway sign from a busy train junction left Russia to return home to the US rather than face potential criminal action, officials in Moscow have said.Speaking as part of an interview with a news program broadcast on YouTube on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that the Russian government had issued a protest to Washington over the incident, which took place last spring.Zakharova previously drew a parallel between the case and 'The Malefactor', by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, in which a man stands accused of stealing metal nuts from the railway. However, "for all the curiosity of the situation, and the similarity of its plot with the story," Zakharova said, "the danger to which the American exposed the lives and safety of train passengers is not at all funny."