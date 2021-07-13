Mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations from now for all staff (healthcare and non-healthcare) working in hospitals, clinics, retirement homes, establishments for persons with disabilities, and all workers or volunteers who work in contact with elderly or vulnerable people, including at their homes.

The health pass

A Covid-19 test (rapid antigen or PCR) showing a negative result and taken within the past 48 hours

A Covid-19 vaccination certificate

A Covid-19 test (rapid antigen or PCR) showing a positive Covid-19 result, taken between two weeks and six months from date of test

President Macron tonight (July 12) announced new measures in a bid to slow the spread of the Covid Delta variant with the emphasis on vaccination.They includeIn a televised speech President Macron said that; however the Delta variant - "three times more contagious than the original version of the virus - was a concern, especially as it "rushes into all the areas not covered by vaccination".If nothing is done now, cases will continue to rise strongly and there will be a rise in hospitalisations next month, the president said. However all the vaccines used in France "protect solidly" from it: "They cut its power of contamination by 12 and avoid 95% of serious forms".He added: "The equation is simple: The more we vaccinate, the less room there will be for the virus to spread, the more we will avoid hospitalisations and the more we will avoid other mutations of the virus which could be more dangerous still."Key points of his announced plan to control the spread of the Delta variant are:France's health pass (pass sanitaire) refers to:These documents can be shown in paper format, digitally or through the phone application TousAntiCovid.A pass is currently required to enter events with more than 1,000 people.