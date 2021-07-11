The toolkit, dubbed 'Door Knocking Project to Increase COVID Vaccine Acceptance', and a training video for the so-called "health ambassadors" were released by the Lake County, Illinois authorities back in April, but only caught public attention this week after President Joe Biden announced a shift towards taking the pro-vaccination message "door-to-door."
The document offers a list of various tips, ranging from "Inform, don't convince" to "Knock and then back up" and "Ignore no soliciting signs."
"Ignore no soliciting signs. You're not soliciting! You're offering critical information and resources. What you are doing is not illegal. "
Comment: Clearly this is not objective information, because at the very least these vaccine pushers could be considered as trespassers.
The door-knockers were specifically instructed to fill out a spreadsheet and keep tabs on who is already vaccinated and who is "not interested," and to report back their questions, concerns and other "important information that the Health Department is relying on."
Comment: Meaning that they will have a rough list of those who have been vaccinated and those who have chosen to not be vaccinated. Considering the tyrannical trajectory many countries are taking, with an apartheid society openly professed by politicians, this is a rather unsettling notion.
The bulletin also advised volunteers to keep calm and not get discouraged by possible "rude" reactions, stick to a "script," stay confident and "have fun."
"This is an amazing thing you're doing. Regardless of how people respond, have confidence that you are making a difference and helping to save lives."
Comment: It's almost as if the writers of this booklet are well aware that there will be a number of instances where these interruptions will not be met with enthusiasm.
The resurfaced document, especially the parts about soliciting and keeping the naughty list, raised even more red flags with critics of the ongoing initiative.
Earlier this week, US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra raised some eyebrows after declaring that it's "absolutely the government's business" to know whether or not citizens have been vaccinated against Covid-19. He insisted that "knocking on a door has never been against the law" and "it is our business" to make sure Americans can "prosper" and "freely associate" by getting inoculated against Covid-19.
"Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and, oftentimes, door to door - literally knocking on doors - to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus," Biden told reporters on Tuesday, separately adding that coronavirus "surge response teams" would also be mobilized to combat new outbreaks among the unvaccinated.
Critics claim that such a program is invasive and violates their privacy, and could lead to conflicts and further rights abuses. Becerra only added fuel to the fire when he argued that the administration only wants to give Americans "the sense that they have the freedom to choose."
"We try to give people as much freedom and choice as possible, but clearly, when over 600,000 Americans have died, the best choice is to get vaccinated. "
Comment: Apparently the concept of inalienable rights in the US is being reconsidered and instead the government will now grant them as it sees fit:
