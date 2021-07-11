Real Clear News reporter Philip Wegmann asked about the NEA, the nation's largest teacher's union, backing critical race theory and Biden's stance on anti-racism curriculum in K-12 classrooms. Psaki answered that "kids should learn about our history," including that "there is systemic racism that is still impacting society today."
"The president believes that in our history, there are many dark moments and there is not just slavery and racism in our history, there is systemic racism that is still impacting society today. And he believes, as I believe, as a parent of children, that kids should learn about our history. [He] continues to believe that children should learn not just the good, but also the challenging in our history, and that's part of what we're talking about here, even as it's becoming political charged."The National Education Association revealed its nationwide campaign to push critical race theory, adopting several actions in favor of the divisive indoctrination during its Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly last weekend. One of the agenda items pledged to "share and publicize" information available on critical race theory — "what it is and what it is not." Business Item 39 stated that:
"USA's economy/social order is built on interactions between different cultures/races" and that "To deny opportunities to teach truth about Black, Brown, and other marginalized races minimalizes the necessity for students to build efficacy."Other education and union figures have used similar language to downplay the dangers of critical race theory. Union president Randi Weingarten has pledged to members of the American Federation of Teachers, another one of the country's largest teacher's unions in the country, to defend educators who implement critical race theory in class curriculum, calling it an "honest history" of the United States. Weingarten said Tuesday via virtual speech to the AFT:
"Mark my words: Our union will defend any member who gets in trouble for teaching honest history. Teaching the truth is not radical or wrong. Distorting history and threatening educators for teaching the truth is what is truly radical and wrong."
