© Reuters/Caitlin Ochs



"Opponents of anti-racism education win big in a bitterly divided election," saying the victorious conservatives "rejected the school diversity plan" which only wanted to "make all children feel safe and welcome."

President Joe Biden may have revoked his predecessor's ban on critical race theory and embraced its concept of "equity,"On Tuesday,passed legislation banning critical race theory (CRT) "indoctrination" in public agencies and prohibiting the state from promoting collective guilt, segregation, racial stereotyping or scapegoating.Similar proposals are currently being considered by state lawmakers inOne of the activists campaigning for the new laws is Christopher Rufo, the researcher whose revelations about the spread of CRT in the federal government prompted President Donald Trump to ban it last year.in the fight against CRT, which he dubbed Trump's former director of Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is involved in gettingto ban CRT.Soon after noticing Rufo's research,by the incoming Biden government in January, with the Democrat committing his administration to "equity" in all things instead.Even as Biden mandated extra "sensitivity" and diversity training for federal employees, however, activists critical of CRT have taken the fight to the state and local level.Rockwood, a school district in Missouri, apologized last week after a teacher was caught urging colleagues to continue teaching the social justice curriculum without telling parents.- a suburb of Dallas - that had championed the doctrine.Insofar as they have noticed the conflict,The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, for example, reported on the Rockwood controversy as a matter of those who want to "counteract racism and build more equitable communities" clashing with people critical of "social justice and equity ideals" which they believe "amount to a Marxist takeover of schools."NBC News, meanwhile, framed its story on the Southlake race as: