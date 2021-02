© Cornell University



A Cornell Law School professor has launched a new website about critical race theory curriculum in the US — in hopes of educating "concerned" parents about how the controversial movement impacts education. Criticalrace.org , created by William Jacobson, features a state-by-state list of more than 200 colleges and universities promoting critical race theory — which he describes as"The website is a resource for parents and students who no longer can assume they will be left alone," Jacobson told Fox News . "The entire ideology of CRT and 'anti-racist' training is that 'silence is violence.'"He added, "As we head into college application and selection season, we need to get parents, in particular, to focus on CRT that will be forced on their kids."Launched last weekend, the website was a six-month project by Legal Insurrection, the conservative blog run by Jacobson. It contains information about various schools — including Cornell in Ithaca, where Jacobson teaches — as well as links to critical race training activity there."This summer, Cornell University announced a series of actions to respond to advocates of critical race theory," the website reads.Jacobson told Fox News that people need to know that higher education "is the source of the problem."Critics, including Discovery Institute researcher Chris Rufo, believe critical race theory perpetuates racism by encouraging segregation, Fox News reported.Proponents say the intellectual movement helps people better understand race and its relevance to all social interactions."Racism is not extraordinary," Angela Onwuachi-Willig, an expert on the theory at Boston University School of Law, told the Boston Globe . "Race and racism are basically baked into everything we do in our society. It's embedded in our institutions. It's embedded in our minds and hearts."