This news obviously shocked the Democrat state leaders in Pennsylvania.
Late Friday the Pennsylvania Department of State issued a directive prohibiting county election boards from cooperating with the Senate's election audit.
Senator Doug Mastriano later posted a response to the overreach by the Secretary of State. Mastriano understands the power of the Legislature to oversee elections and conduct investigations to serve that constitutional purpose.
- Elections officials may not turn over election material to third parties.
- Any equipment turned over to a third party cannot be used again in an election.
- The state will not reimburse counties for the cost of replacement equipment.
Here is Senator Mastriano's response.
