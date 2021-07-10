Sen. Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano
Earlier this week Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano initiated a full forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election on several Pennsylvania counties.

This news obviously shocked the Democrat state leaders in Pennsylvania.

Late Friday the Pennsylvania Department of State issued a directive prohibiting county election boards from cooperating with the Senate's election audit.

According to the directive from the Secretary of State's office:
  • Elections officials may not turn over election material to third parties.
  • Any equipment turned over to a third party cannot be used again in an election.
  • The state will not reimburse counties for the cost of replacement equipment.
Senator Doug Mastriano later posted a response to the overreach by the Secretary of State. Mastriano understands the power of the Legislature to oversee elections and conduct investigations to serve that constitutional purpose.

Here is Senator Mastriano's response.