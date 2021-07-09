Crushing sediment

Basically, for every chemical present in the lake, researchers found a group of microbes that have evolved to exploit it for energy.

Microbes living in an ice-covered lake in Antarctica are feasting on crushed rocks, researchers have discovered. And the little critters are thriving.— sometimes several miles thick. These lakes are teeming with diverse microbes that feed off nutrients in the water. However, until now researchers were unsure exactly where these nutrients came from.Subglacial lakes naturally erode over time as their water levels rise and fall. In a new study, researchers replicated this erosion in the lab by crushing up sediment samples taken from Lake Whillans — a 23-square-mile (60 square kilometers) subglacial lake buried beneath 2,600 feet (800 meters) of ice in Antarctica — and revealed how vital chemicals needed to sustain microbial communities are created."Our study is completely different to any previous studies on subglacial lakes," lead author Beatriz Gill Olivas, a glaciologist at the University of Bristol in the U.K., told Live Science. "Prior studies have looked at how erosion of bedrock could produce gases in subglacial environments, but our study went further by looking at how."The finding could have "exciting implications" for studying how microbial life might develop elsewhere in the universe, she added.Lake Whillans is also part of a larger hydrological system, and erosion occuring in connected areas could feed chemicals into the larger lake, Gill Olivas said.Researchers analyzed sediment samples that were obtained from the Whillans Ice Stream Subglacial Access Research Drilling project. Scientists used a hot water drill to create a borehole through the thick ice sheet before collecting samples with a sterilized corer.The researchers left the crushed rocks submerged for"During crushing, the sediments get broken down into much smaller particles," Gill Olivas said. "As a result of this,Gases trapped between individual grains of sediment are also released into the water, she added.However,, meaning they easily give and take electrons during chemical reactions, which also creates what is known as a redox gradient in the lake. This gradientThese findings could be helpful to researchers hunting for extraterrestrial life. Underground lakes and frozen oceans are thought to be common in the universe, even in our own solar system."Lakes in Antarctica can be a proxy for extreme environments in other planetary systems," Gill Olivas said. "They offer a great insight into how microbial life might survive in other environments."Essentially, where you have ice over sediments or rocks, accompanied by liquid water, erosion can provide a source of nutrients and energy to microbial life."We obviously can't say that these processes will be definitely sustaining exoplanetary microbes," Gill Olivas said. "However, it definitely offers some insights into how microbes in icy planets and moons may survive."The study was published online June 29 in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.