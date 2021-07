© Getty Images / RapidEye

30 years to sift through.

In Germany's latest horrific case of child abuse, paedophiles filmed sex acts on their own children to share online. Kids learn 'stranger danger' but a leading campaigner says to 'think the unthinkable' about who real abusers are.As four evil paedophiles begin their prison sentences this week having been found guilty of being part of the biggest child abuse ring ever uncovered in Germany, one of the nation's most tireless campaigners has warned that sex abuse of children is at epidemic levels.She said her experience of 30 years in the field showed child abuse was widespread, not just sexual violence but 'digital' abuse which took place over phone or computer videos without the abuser or the victim being in the same room.Those digital boundaries prove highly problematic to police investigators.The 28-year-old ringleader of the sex gang - known only as Adrian V. - was given a 14-year prison sentence with his three accomplices receiving between 10 and 12 years each. The court heard all four brought their own young sons to the small house on a busy garden allotment to be abused by others, with video and photo material sold later online.This is the second high-profile abuse case in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia in less than a year after last October a man was found guilty of sexually abusing his young daughter and filming the acts so he could share the video online.That followed yet another trial in the same state in 2019 in which two men were convicted or more than 450 attacks at a campsite in Lügde, most of them rape, on boys and girls aged from three to 14 years old over more than 20 years."That case," says von Weiler, "was a game-changer".While the German authorities may be coming round to the idea that child abuse is not simply a case of sexual violence, and that its digital aspect is also a major issue, it will continue until the taboo surrounding who the actual abusers might be is broken.In the most recent case, the garden house where the abuse took place was at the front entrance to the busy allotment and was protected by a ring of hi-tech closed circuit cameras, not usually seen among the rows of neatly tended vegetables. Yet no one said a word.Because no one likes to think they live with, or next door to, a child sex abuser. Fathers, brothers, uncles, family friends. It's uncomfortable."We know that's not easily done but that's what needs to be done and it's a continuing job that's not going to stop tomorrow."Damian Wilson is a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.