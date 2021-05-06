© ASSOCIATED PRESS



An Alabama state trooper arrested last week on charges he raped an 11-year-old girl had been kicked out of the FBI amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations but was hired by the state agency with the apparent help of a fake bureau letter that scrubbed his record clean.But Alabama authorities either overlooked or were unaware of that history. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the state police, told AP that it conducted a "full and thorough" investigation into Bauer's background when he applied to be a trooper in 2019 and that "no derogatory comments were uncovered by former employers.""The letter is not legitimate," the FBI said in a statement to the AP on Wednesday. Bureau officials would not say who they believe forged the letter.Bauer remained jailed Wednesday on $105,000 bail, and court records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf. An attorney who represented Bauer in challenging his ouster from the FBI did not respond to requests for comment.The FBI declined to say whether it was asked for any information about Bauer's suitability to be hired by the state police.Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office referred questions on the matter to the state police, which did not respond to repeated queries about the details of Bauer's hiring.Bauer resigned from the state police following his arrest, citing "personal reasons.""Nobody wants to take responsibility," the former co-worker who accused Bauer of rape told the AP, which does not typically identify those who say they are the victims of sex crimes. "I didn't want this to happen to anybody else."An Air Force veteran, Bauer was a member of the Montgomery police force before joining the FBI in 2009, working a number of high-profile cases in the New Orleans field office. He has disputed the sexual misconduct claims made by his FBI co-worker, telling colleagues the acts were consensual.FBI brass considered the misconduct case to be "egregious," according to a former senior law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the matter. Internal investigators interviewed several female FBI employees about their dealings with Bauer and believed the truth to be "somewhere in the middle" of what Bauer and the co-worker claimed, the former official said. The internal inquiry found Bauer violated FBI policy, including by having sex in an FBI vehicle.Bauer's co-worker told AP that Louisiana authorities had been pursuing criminal charges in St. Tammany Parish, north of New Orleans, but she didn't believe she had enough evidence to go forward.Bauer was ordered to surrender his "firearms, weapons, swords and knives" as part of the case."I couldn't see any more and felt my legs go out from under me," the woman wrote in her application for the order. "He told me many times if I went to war with him I would lose. He told me many times he would destroy me."Source: AP