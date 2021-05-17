child rescued philippines pedophiles

A young child is seen being rescued from the alleged child sex ring in the Philippines, with the youngest just two years old.
Pictures have emerged showing authorities in the Philippines rescuing a baby from a seedy den that was allegedly used to film child pornography - after they were tipped off by the arrest for an accused paedophile in Victoria.

Six girls and eight boys, aged between two and 17, were removed from harm on May 7 after the Australian Federal Police provided intelligence from the Victorian man's arrest to the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Centre.

The Philippine National Police arrested three women and a man in Bombon, in the province of Camarines Sur, accused of facilitating the online child sexual abuse.

Investigators from the Victorian Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team, comprising AFP and Victoria Police, in March charged Anthony Scott, 68, with possession of child abuse material.

The maximum penalty for the offence is 15 years imprisonment.

They then tipped off the AFP International Command in the Philippines.

A computer seized from the man contained child abuse material and records of online chat conversations allegedly facilitating 'pay per view' child abuse content in the Philippines, police alleged in a Victorian court.

Among the evidence seized in the Philippines last week were digital devices containing child sexual exploitation material, a sex toy, and several money transfer receipts showing foreigners as senders, police allege.

The child victims have been placed in the care of a local social welfare office.

'Our investigators are dedicated to protecting children in Australia from abuse and work with law enforcement across the world to do the same,' AFP Commander Todd Hunter said on Monday.

'Our message to offenders accessing or exchanging child abuse material online is that we will never stop trying to identify anyone involved in bringing harm to children and bringing them before the court.'

The investigation into the Australian man was linked to an earlier Victorian arrest of a man charged by the AFP for allegedly paying for live-streamed child abuse.

Police traced the initial arrest to the Philippines, which led to the rescue of nine children, aged two to 16, and the arrest of a woman by Philippine authorities.

Brigadier General Alessandro Abella from the Philippine National Police Chief of the Women and Children Protection Centre said child sex abuse incidents are 'borderless crimes.

'Our pursuit to rescue and protect children from online sexual exploitation will not stop until we have arrested the last trafficker and abuser doing this vile crime,' he said.