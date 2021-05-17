Society's Child
Baby rescued from seedy Philippines slum where live child-sex shows were performed for online paedophiles - after arrest of Australian man led cops to the lair
Daily Mail
Mon, 17 May 2021 05:51 UTC
Six girls and eight boys, aged between two and 17, were removed from harm on May 7 after the Australian Federal Police provided intelligence from the Victorian man's arrest to the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Centre.
The Philippine National Police arrested three women and a man in Bombon, in the province of Camarines Sur, accused of facilitating the online child sexual abuse.
Investigators from the Victorian Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team, comprising AFP and Victoria Police, in March charged Anthony Scott, 68, with possession of child abuse material.
The maximum penalty for the offence is 15 years imprisonment.
They then tipped off the AFP International Command in the Philippines.
A computer seized from the man contained child abuse material and records of online chat conversations allegedly facilitating 'pay per view' child abuse content in the Philippines, police alleged in a Victorian court.
Among the evidence seized in the Philippines last week were digital devices containing child sexual exploitation material, a sex toy, and several money transfer receipts showing foreigners as senders, police allege.
The child victims have been placed in the care of a local social welfare office.
'Our investigators are dedicated to protecting children in Australia from abuse and work with law enforcement across the world to do the same,' AFP Commander Todd Hunter said on Monday.
'Our message to offenders accessing or exchanging child abuse material online is that we will never stop trying to identify anyone involved in bringing harm to children and bringing them before the court.'
The investigation into the Australian man was linked to an earlier Victorian arrest of a man charged by the AFP for allegedly paying for live-streamed child abuse.
Police traced the initial arrest to the Philippines, which led to the rescue of nine children, aged two to 16, and the arrest of a woman by Philippine authorities.
Brigadier General Alessandro Abella from the Philippine National Police Chief of the Women and Children Protection Centre said child sex abuse incidents are 'borderless crimes.
'Our pursuit to rescue and protect children from online sexual exploitation will not stop until we have arrested the last trafficker and abuser doing this vile crime,' he said.
Reader Comments
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
Recent Comments
I don't think algorithms do nuance. In fact I don't think they do anything much. I think algorithms are a swindle. I wonder how much revenue the...
I'd bet that the hippopotamus sized teacher with long hair, a red dress and yellow cardigan from Poynette High School in Wisconsin will be...
"BY DECEPTION THOU SHALL SUCCEED", The commandment they favour most. U.S.A.'S RULES BASED ORDER SUPPORTS THIS: The most obvious example of how...
"world leaders and tech firms looking to stamp out violent extremism" what word i am i looking for in this context, ah yes hypocrites So a Basic...
Sibly Pluto Return – Deception on a Grand Scale [Link] #astrology
Comment: See also: