Pictures have emerged showing authorities in the Philippines rescuing a baby from a seedy den that was allegedly used to film child pornography - after they were tipped off by the arrest for an accused paedophile in Victoria.Investigators from the Victorian Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team, comprising AFP and Victoria Police, in March charged Anthony Scott, 68, with possession of child abuse material.The maximum penalty for the offence is 15 years imprisonment.They then tipped off the AFP International Command in the Philippines.Among the evidence seized in the Philippines last week were digital devices containing child sexual exploitation material, a sex toy, and several money transfer receipts showing foreigners as senders, police allege.The child victims have been placed in the care of a local social welfare office.'Our investigators are dedicated to protecting children in Australia from abuse and work with law enforcement across the world to do the same,' AFP Commander Todd Hunter said on Monday.Police traced the initial arrest to the Philippines, which led to the rescue of nine children, aged two to 16, and the arrest of a woman by Philippine authorities.Brigadier General Alessandro Abella from the Philippine National Police Chief of the Women and Children Protection Centre said child sex abuse incidents are 'borderless crimes.'Our pursuit to rescue and protect children from online sexual exploitation will not stop until we have arrested the last trafficker and abuser doing this vile crime,' he said.