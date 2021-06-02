A study published by a children's rights group in Mexico Monday suggests there has been a disturbing pattern at as many as 18 schools and childcare centers where multiple adult employees allegedly collaborated among themselves and used eerily similar tactics and practices to sexually abuse pupils between the ages of three and seven."The cases identified are notably different from the unfortunately numerous cases of child sexual abuse committed by individual teachers against one or more students," the report states."Evidently this situation raises questions as to how these perpetrators came to work in the same school? How were they assigned to this post and by whom? How did their coordinated action come to be? Did they arrive to this post knowing each other or did their coordination arise once working in the school?" the report asks.Asked about the report, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pledged Monday to provide an accounting of how the government is combating such cases."A lot of work is being done, all these reprehensible, appalling acts that involve the abuse of children are being combated, it is an ongoing activity," López Obrador saying he would instruct the appropriate authorities to report on "how children, the most vulnerable segment of the population are being protected from these attacks."So the legal team reviewed 37 cases found "to possibly match the criminal patterns we identified. Of these cases we were only able to attain greater detail as to the narratives of the children in 18 schools that confirmed similar patterns."