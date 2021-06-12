Moscow's media watchdog has warned that some of the world's largest tech companies are continuing to host shocking illegal content online, despite thousands of requests from officials in the country to take down prohibited posts.Roskomnadzor, the state internet regulator, issued an audit of illegal activity on Friday. Among the posts it takes issue with is material that features "child pornography, suicidal and pro-narcotic content, the involvement of minors in illegal activities and illegal mass events," as well as "materials from extremist and terrorist organizations."Since then, the number of prohibited materials flagged on the platform has reportedly dropped from more than 6,000, although 490 pieces of illegal content remain on the site, the regulator says.The officials also expressed concern that a number of Russian outlets, including RT, have faced censorship across the platforms, with content as diverse as Yuri Gagarin's flight into space and material featuring the Russian national anthem being restricted.In January, President Vladimir Putin warned that companies were making decisions about what to censor and what to publish with little outside accountability.Twitter has previously said it was "deeply concerned" by Roskomnadzor's policies, which it said were characterized by "increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation." However, the company has reportedly since met with officials and is working to bring its services in line with Russian rules.