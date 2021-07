© Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



The same could be said of many other countries occupied by the Western military.

as a base to militarily disrupt China's Belt and Road Initiative

, or providing a home for American intelligence to exploit racial tension in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region

, the US reportedly slipped out of Bagram Airfield after dark without notifying the base's new Afghan commander.The US abandoned the Bagram Airfield "after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying," the Associated Press news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Afghan military officials.This, plus the fact that the lights reportedly abruptly went down and there were no longer any guards on duty, apparently tipped offReportedly,After almost two decades of occupation and no clear military objectives, this haphazard withdrawal from what was the staging point for American and NATO operations in Afghanistan shows that the US-led coalition never had any unified plan in the country.This will come as no surprise to many. In fact, former Secretary of State Colin Powell's chief of staff, Colonel Larry Wilkerson, who was very involved in the military's decision-making at the time of the invasion of Afghanistan, perfectly summed up this lack of a strategic line in a 2018 speech at the Ron Paul Institute's Washington conference.He argued that, despite there being strategic thinking in the Pentagon, the US had no clear strategy in Afghanistan. Some examples of this noted by Wilkerson would be's nuclear stockpile should it be overrun by militants, using AfghanistanIt's unknown whether any of these policies have been seriously contemplated since Wilkerson's departure, but like anything else in the tangle of Washington's bureaucracy, and because there are so many branches of government involved - many of which compete against each other for clout and funding - the answer is probably not so clear-cut.That situation just went to show how messed up the US national security state is, with different agencies having different goals - for example, one,, while the other, the Pentagon, wanted to fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). These two goals contradicted each other, because, and, actually,'s goal of overthrowing him created the necessity for the second, as it had initiallyto the Assad government from which IS would later branch off.Similarly, understanding the US-NATO occupation of Afghanistan is probably just as convoluted, if not more so, and there could be multiple explanations for why it lasted so long. One obvious one, which could also be seen as the reason some NATO members protested the US' withdrawal, is the fact thatOf course, war has often been used for such purposes. Just watch Sacha Baron Cohen's interview on the show 'Who Is America?' to see howjust as the Soviet Union's power waned.In Afghanistan, weapons manufacturers around the world seem to be exploiting the lack of any clear strategic objectives to continue to push their weapons. For example, the Czech Republic - a European NATO member, but not in any way a global military contender - has, surprisingly, been one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the war in Afghanistan. President Miloš Zeman has consistently been among the leading critics of the US withdrawal and has made his disagreement clear to senior US officials on numerous occasions.This hardline position from a country with little or no strategic interest at all in Central Asia might seem confusing, but it makes more sense when you consider that the Czech Republic has for some time been and continues to be dependent on heavy manufacturing - mostly of vehicles and industrial equipment - and has a growing defense sector.In fact, just months ago, the Czech government . With that in mind, it can't be ruled out that Prague's strong commitment to forever war has been given a push by its defense industry.Of course, it's not the only part of the equation, and we might never know the whole strategic calculus behind this nearly 20-year-long occupation that has produced no tangible results in the interests of global peace and security. Instead,