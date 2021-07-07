© Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



The same could be said of many other countries occupied by the Western military.

as a base to militarily disrupt China's Belt and Road Initiative

, or providing a home for American intelligence to exploit racial tension in China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region

Bradley Blankenship is a Prague-based American journalist, columnist and political commentator. He has a syndicated column at CGTN and is a freelance reporter for international news agencies including Xinhua News Agency. Follow him on Twitter @BradBlank_