Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and author of 'SCORPION KING: America's Suicidal Embrace of Nuclear Weapons from FDR to Trump.' He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter

NATO and Ukraine have carried out joint naval exercises for 24 years, but the current drill comes at a time when NATO expansion and Russian pushback looks like it might escalate.The question is: do some elements within the military alliance want it?The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is upholding a 24-year tradition by engaging in a joint naval exercise with Ukraine. The exercise, known as Sea Breeze 21, runs from June 28 through July and will be conducted exclusively in the Black Sea region. It consists of various amphibious warfare, land maneuver warfare, diving operations, maritime interdiction operations, air defense, special operations integration, anti-submarine warfare, and search and rescue operations., involving some 32 countries from six continents, with more than 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 aircraft, and 18 special operations and dive teams participating. The nations taking part are Albania, Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Senegal, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.What makes the Sea Breeze 21 exercise of note, beyond its unprecedented scale, however, is its focus -. "Since Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, NATO has increased its presence in the Black Sea," a NATO press release noted . "NATO supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters. NATO does not and will not recognize Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea and denounces its temporary occupation." According to US Chargé d'Affaires Kristina Kvien, of the US Embassy in Ukraine, the US is "committed to maintaining the safety and security of the Black Sea."This point was reinforced and expanded on by US Navy Captain Kyle Gantt, the deputy commander of US naval forces involved in the Sea Breeze 21 exercise. "We are demonstrating to the world that the Black Sea is an international sea," Gantt said . "It is open and available for the free transport of commerce and shipping for all nations. It is not owned by any one nation."The exercise was controversial from the moment it was announced, with the Russian Defense Ministry declaring it would be closely following the maneuvers, and that Moscow would, "if necessary, react appropriately to the developing situation in the interests of ensuring Russia's military security."Russian diplomats have asserted that there was no need for an exercise of the scope of Sea Breeze 21, stating that any problem arising in the region could be solved by the coastal states themselves without imposing outside assistance.The Black Sea is bordered by six nations: Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Russia, Georgia, and Ukraine. The first three are members of NATO, andThe Russian concerns over became a reality on June 23 , when a British destroyer, the HMS Defender, undertook what it claimed to be an "innocent passage" through disputed waters off the coast of Crimea, only to be confronted by Russian naval vessels and aircraft, which accused the British warship of violating Russian territory. The Russians fired warning shots and, Moscow claims, dropped bombs close to the British ship, prompting its departure.According to documents attributed to the British Ministry of Defense , the incident involving the HMS Defender"The important point is that we don't recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea. This is part of a sovereign Ukrainian territory," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters afterwards. "It was entirely right that we should vindicate the law and pursue freedom of navigation in the way that we did, taking the shortest route between two points, and that's what we did."According to "secret documents" allegedly found near a bus stop, the British navy had considered an alternate route that would have skirted the disputed waters off the Crimean coast, but, while noting that this would have avoided confrontation with Moscow, it risked the British being viewed as "scared/running away" from the issue of Ukrainian claims over Crimea.As the British Ministry of Defence noted , NATO does not want to be seen as tremulous in asserting Ukrainian territorial claims over Crimea. Sea Breeze 21 might just inject enough testosterone into NATO military planners to attempt a repeat - which would result in a sunken NATO ship, loss of life, and the kind of force-on-force conflict that all sides claim they want to avoid.