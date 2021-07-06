© Reuters



Boris Johnson is to announce that the lifting of most remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England will go ahead on 19 July amid a backlash from government scientific advisers who have warned that doing so would be like building new "variant factories".Despite cases having risen to their highest level since January 2021, the prime minister is set to press ahead with the final stage of unlocking in two weeks.In a Downing Street press conference on Monday afternoon, he is expected to announce that, withChanges to be announced includewith an infected person.The different approach to tackling Covid was supported byHe also said the health arguments for opening up were "compelling" but conceded dangerousAs well as announcing that, Johnson is due to reveal the results of government reviews into social distancing and Covid status certificates.The Guardian revealed last week that ministers were planning to remove all mandatory mask and social distancing restrictions in England from 19 July, though national guidance may remain in place encouraging caution in high-risk areas such as on public transport.- an idea Johnson once championed as a way to allow access to places such as theatres and pubs for those who can prove they have been vaccinated, had a recent negative test result or have antibodies -Conservative MPs who were once more cautious have mostly been convinced the time is right for mass unlocking, with one saying it was becoming clear. But another Tory figure warned "the science may become a second thought" after 19 July.Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, revealed on Sky News he would shed his mask as soon as possible, while Prof Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, said he would carry on wearing a face covering "indefinitely" when in an enclosed, crowded space.Concern is building among scientists about the new wave of infections in the UK and ministers' determination to press on with unlocking.Stephen Reicher, a professor at the University of St Andrews who is also a member of the government subcommittee advising on behavioural science, said: "It is frightening to have a 'health' secretary who still thinks Covid is flu. Who is unconcerned at levels of infection. Who doesn't realise that those who do best for health also do best for the economy. Who wants to ditch all protections while only half of us are vaccinated."He added:when the key message of the pandemic is: this isn't an 'I' thing, it's a 'we' thing."Prof Susan Michie, the director of the Centre for Behaviour Change at University College London (UCL), who sits on the same subcommittee, said: "Allowing community transmission to surge is like building new 'variant factories' at a very fast rate."A further 24,248 cases were reported in the UK on Sunday - up from 15,953 on the same day the previous week.The north-east of England recorded a particular surge in infections, with South Tyneside reporting a 195% increase in the seven days to 29 June, Gateshead a 142% increase and Sunderland a 131% increase. Only Oxford and Tamworth have recorded greater increases during this period, with all five areas having a prevalence of between 480 and 585 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.said Christina Pagel, a professor of operational research at UCL. Not only were cases there rising rapidly, so were hospitalisations and the proportion of tests recording a positive result, she said.Other scientists said the relaxation of many of the restrictions, while not risk-free, made sense.Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said:We will eventually come into an equilibrium with this virus as we have with all the other endemic respiratory infections."and vaccination. Unknowns are duration of immunity, impact of variants and who is at individual risk of reinfection or transmission."Pressure is growing on ministers to decide whether to extend the vaccination programme to cover children, given the end of the summer holidays - a period that could be used to inoculate under-18s while they are out of school - is fast approaching.Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, said everyone was "desperate" for restrictions to be eased but the government needed to increase sick pay for self-isolation and introduce ventilation support for buildings to help push cases down.Letting the virus spread would only mean more pressure on the NHS and disruption to education, he said, calling on Javid to justify telling people to live with the virus by explaining "what level of mortality and cases of long Covid he considers acceptable".