because he had the decency to state the truth in the face of unyielding war propaganda

Demonizing dissenters is a tried and true playbook of fascists which eventually leads to blowbacks that

unleash massive human suffering

.

"The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent." [4:30 mark of the video below]

If you appreciated this broadcast and write up and believe that articles like this should be widely read by others and if you likewise support truly independent journalism, I ask you to support my endeavor. As noted in the Ghion Journal statement of purpose, we are a media entity that disavows corporations and we do not raise ad revenue, we are 100% supported and empowered by our readers and writers.



You Can also Contribute with Crypto Currency like Bitcoin by CLICKING HERE , clicking on the icon below or scanning the QR code below that