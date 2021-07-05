More and more elements appear to undermine the controversial qualification of armed insurrection given by the Democrats to the peaceful demonstration carried out by citizens demanding electoral integrity in front of the Capitol on Jan. 6.One of them is a video taken by former U.S. Army marine and blogger Bobby Powell, who captured compromising scenes related to the event.The Twitter user identified as @Gekko_WynV attaches a clip and summarizes what happened in a June 26 tweet."Watch: Bobby Powell (Ex-Marine) shares exclusive video from Jan. 6th; Capitol police was ordered to stand-down & walked away, while an FBI undercover agent removed broken window, pushed/harassed a Trump's supporter for yelling "Don't go in there. Orchestrated Insurrection Event!," he tweeted.On the other hand, Powell himself recounted in detail what he saw during his stay as hundreds of protesters penetrated the Capitol in an interview published by OAN on June 25.In one of his later programs, Carlson raised some of the questions that seem to make untenable the Democratic narrative, which unleashed the persecution of hundreds of supporters of the former president, Donald Trump, on the assumption of being linked to 'domestic terrorism'.Even more contradictory is the Biden administration's application of the concept of 'domestic terrorism,' which completely ignores the most violent Marxist groups in the United States — Antifa and Black Lives Matter.During the summer of 2020, with the death of George Floyd, the protests of these two groups culminated in deaths, looting, destruction of businesses, federal buildings, violence against police, and others.According to an Axios report, both privately and publicly, the damage caused in the 140 U.S. cities by the protests is estimated to exceed two billion dollars.