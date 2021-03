© Shawn Thew/AFP/Getty Images



"Law enforcement and state officials are on high alert for potentially violent protests in the lead-up to Inauguration Day, with some state capitols boarded up and others temporarily closed ahead of Wednesday's ceremony."

"the FBI is warning of protests and potential violence in all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration."

State capitols nationwide locked down, with windows boarded up, National Guard troops deployed and states of emergency preemptively declared as authorities braced for potential violence Sunday mimicking the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump rioters." All of this "reflected the anxious state of the country ahead of planned demonstrations.

Despite warnings of violent plots around Inauguration Day, only a smattering of right-wing protesters appeared at the nation's statehouses. In Tallahassee, just five armed men wearing the garb of the boogaloo movement — a loose collection of anti-government groups that say the country is heading for civil war — showed up. Police and National Guard personnel mostly ignored them.

"But at the moment that Biden was taking the oath of office in Washington, the total number of protesters on the Capitol grounds in Topeka stood at five — two men supporting Trump and two men and a boy ridin' with Biden."

"The protests fizzled out after not many people showed up. The large security efforts dwarfed the protests that materialized by Wednesday evening," said CNN, as "state capitols and other cities remained largely calm."

"one exception was Portland, where left-wing protesters damaged the Democratic Party of Oregon building during one of several planned demonstrations."

"The Capitol Police force is preparing for another assault on the Capitol building on Thursday after obtaining intelligence of a potential plot by a militia group." [All this, said the Paper of Record, because] "intelligence analysts had spent weeks tracking online chatter by some QAnon adherents who have latched on to March 4 — the original inauguration date set in the Constitution — as the day Donald J. Trump would be restored to the presidency and renew his crusade against America's enemies."

"House leaders on Wednesday abruptly moved a vote on policing legislation from Thursday to Wednesday night, so lawmakers could leave town."

"The House of Representatives has canceled its Thursday session after the U.S. Capitol Police said it is aware of a threat by an identified militia group to breach the Capitol complex that day."

b

ecause declaring an "armed insurrection" empowers the state with virtually unlimited powers to act against the citizenry.

That is the core formula of authoritarianism

Twice in the last six weeks, warnings were issued about imminent, grave threats to public safety posed by the same type of right-wing extremists who rioted at the Capitol on January 6.First we had the hysteria over the violence we were told was likely to occur at numerous state capitols on Inauguration Day. CNN announced In an even scarier formulation, NPR intoned thatThe military was highly visible on the streets. And, described The Washington Post:The Washington Post acknowledged three weeks later:The Wichita Eagle ("With Kansas Capitol in lockdown mode, Inauguration Day protest fizzles) reported The local Florida affiliate in Tallahassee reported Indeed,which caused some minor property damage as part of anti-Biden protests while they "scuffled with police." CNN, which spent a full week excitedly hyping the likely violence coming to state capitols by right-wing Trump supporters, was forced to acknowledge in its article about their non-existence thatby that debacle, Democrats and their media spokespeople returned with a new set of frightening warnings for this week.who was heard on NPR on Thursday speaking through actual, literal journalistic tears as he recounted all the times he called Facebook to plead with them to remove dangerous right-wing extremists on their platform (tears commence at roughly 7:00 mark).but it pains and sorrows him to admit this. With his self-proclaimed oracle status fully in place,because Q-Anon followers concluded that this is when Trump would be inaugurated.This is how apocalyptic cult leaders always function. When the end of the world did not materialize on January 6, Collins insisted that January 20 was the day of the violent reckoning. When nothing happened on that day, he moved the Doomsday Date to March 4. The flock cannot remain in a state of confusion for too long about why the world has not ended as promised by the prophet, so a new date must quickly be provided with an explanation for why this is serious business this time.This March 4 paranoia was not confined to NBC's resident millennial hall monitor and censorship advocate. On March 3, The New York Times warned thatThe Times said:We learned that indefinitely due to so-called "chatter." NPR announced Do you know what happened on March 4 when it came to violence from right-wing extremists? The same thing that happened on January 20:There were no attempted attacks on the Capitol, state capitols, or any other government institution. There was violent crime registered that day in Washington D.C. but none of it was political violence by those whom media outlets warned posed such a grave danger that Congress has to be closed and militarization of Washington extended indefinitely.to the maximalist insurrection/coup narrative— as though the hundreds of protesters intended to overthrow the most powerful and militarized government in history — were required to refer to it insteadThis formulation was crucial not only for maximizing fear levels about the Democrats' adversaries but also, as I've documented previously,Over and over, leading Democrats and their media allies repeated this phrase like some hypnotic mantra:As I detailed several weeks ago, so many of the most harrowing and widespread media claims about the January 6 riot proved to be total fabrications.(two rioters found them on a table inside).Yet the maximalist narrative of an attempted coup or armed insurrection is so crucial to Democrats — regardless of whether it is true — that pointing out these facts deeply infuriates them. A television clip of mine from last week went viral among furious liberalseven though it did nothing but point out the indisputable facts that other than Brian Sicknick, whose cause of death remains unknown, the only people who died at the Capitol riot were Trump supporters, and that there are no known cases of the rioters deliberately killing anyone.(Two FBI operatives have since anonymously leaked that it is looking at a "suspect" who may have engaged with Sicknick in a way that ultimately contributed to his death. But nothing still is known ; Sicknick's mother claims he died of a stroke while his brother says it was from pepper spray; and all of this is worlds away from the endlessly repeated media claim that a bloodthirsty pro-Trump mob savagely bashed his head in with a fire extinguisher.)What we know for sure is thatand that the FBI seized— a rather odd state of affairs for an "armed insurrection," to put that mildly. In questioning from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Thursday's hearing,(The "one lady" who died referred to by this FBI official was Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed Trump supporter who was killed when she was shot point blank in the neck inside the Capitol on January 6 by an armed Capitol Police Officer).They reside on a spectrum. To insist that they be discussed rationally, soberly and truthfully is not to deny the existence of the threat itself.Those who denounced the excesses of McCarthyism were not insisting that there were no Communists in government; those denouncing the excesses of the Clinton administration's attempts to seize more surveillance power after the Oklahoma City courting bombing were not denying that some anti-government militias may do violence again; those who objected to the protracted and unhinged assault on civil liberties by the Bush/Cheney and Obama administrations after 9/11 were not arguing that there were no Muslim extremists intent on committing violence.The argument then, and the argument now, is that— to place the population in a state of such acute fear that it acquiesces to any assertion of power which security state agencies and politicians demand and which they insist are necessary to keep everyone safe.There is, relatedly,from convincing the populationThat is the same political benefit that accrued from trying to persuade the population that adversaries of the Democratic Party were treasonous Kremlin agents. The more you can demonize your opponents as something monstrous, the more political power you can acquire.And as Democrats and liberals now gear up to demandit should be no surprise that— who demonized everyone who questioned them as part of the first War on Terror as traitors and terrorist-lovers and subversives.now as liberals' favorite propagandists:Ultimately, if this "armed insurrection" and threat of domestic terrorism are so grave, why do media figures and politicians in both parties — from Adam Schiff to Liz Cheney — keep lying about it and peddling fictions?