'FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol': Tucker Carlson claims the January 6 insurrection was planned by the government
Daily Mail
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:00 UTC
Carlson on Tuesday night referenced a report in Revolver News, which looked into the indictments of the around 400 people charged over the January 6 unrest.
More than 2,000 criminal charges have been filed against 411 suspects, including hundreds of felonies such as assaulting officers and trespassing with a weapon.
Carlson noted that many of the indictments mentioned 'unidentified co-conspirators.'
'Without fail, the government has thrown the book at most people who were present and in the Capitol on January 6,' he said. 'There was a nationwide dragnet to find them. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight.
'But strangely, some of the key people participating on January 6th have not been charged.
'Look at the documents, the government calls those people unindicted co-conspirators.
'What does that mean? It means that potentially with every single case they were FBI officers.
'Really, in the Capitol, on January 6th.'
Carlson pointed to the case of Thomas Caldwell, a 66-year-old former naval officer who allegedly conspired with members of the Oath Keepers to storm the Capitol.
Caldwell's charging document says that he spent the night before the riot staying in the same hotel as 'person two'.
Another individual, 'person three', led Caldwell to believe there would be a 'quick reaction force' participating in their storming of the Capitol.
'But wait, here's the interesting thing,' said Carlson.
'Person two and person three were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them.
'Why is that? You know why. They were almost certainly working for the FBI.
'So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. According to government documents.'
Carlson said that there were more than 20 unindicted co-conspirators mentioned in the Oath Keeper indictments, 'all playing roles in the conspiracy who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities.'
He concluded: 'So it turns out that this white supremacist insurrection was again, by the government's own admission in these documents, organized at least in part by government agents.'
The Fox News host pointed out that Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, had identified white supremacist groups as the biggest domestic terror threat currently confronting the United States.
But, he said, the FBI had a long history of tracking and infiltrating them.
Carlson noted that two people involved in the plot to kidnap and kill Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer last year were FBI agents, and said that a 2015 Islamist terrorist in Garland, Texas, had been texting with an FBI agent.
'So because of January 6th, says the chief law enforcement officer in the United States of America and other members of Joe Biden's cabinet, we must now use law enforcement and military force to arrest, imprison, and otherwise crush anyone who leads opposition to Joe Biden's government,' Carlson said.
'That is their position, for they said that out loud, they did today.
'We are living through the transformation of a formerly democratic republic and to something else.
'This is an authoritarian system.'
Carlson also questioned why more than 10,000 hours of footage from the Capitol riot were yet to be released, and why the member of the Capitol Police who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt had not been named.
'What could possibly be the reason for that?' Carlson asked.
'Even as they call for more openness.
'We could release those tapes today, but they are not. Why?
'We ought to be asking those questions urgently, because the Attorney General reminded us today a lot depends on the answers.'
