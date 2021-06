A 69-year-old woman has been arrested for briefly entering the US Capitol during the pro-Trump riot earlier this year. The FBI has been ridiculed on Twitter for getting "this monster off the streets."Lois Lynn McNicoll, an employee of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, was arrested on Monday and released on a $10,000 bond, an FBI spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Daily News court documents . Nevertheless, she has been charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, and engaging in "disorderly or disruptive conduct" on Capitol grounds.McNicoll spoke voluntarily to the FBI back in May, the court documents reveal.As news of McNicoll's arrest and the charges against her broke, conservative commenters and pundits were in disbelief. "Another MAGA mama arrested for Capitol selfies," one remarked , accusing the FBI of "egregious political persecution.""I for one will sleep better tonight knowing this monster is off the streets," pundit Jesse Kelly sneered Dozens are still being held in deplorable conditions in a Washington, DC jail, and the first woman sentenced for taking part in the riot - a woman several years McNicoll's junior - only got a lenient sentence because of her "immense remorse," the Daily Beast reported last week.