"elements also emerged against Card. Giovanni Angelo Becciu, against whom we proceed, as required by law, for the offenses of embezzlement and abuse of office also in cooperation, as well as subornation."

The Vatican announced Saturday that Cardinal Angelo Becciu will be tried on charges of embezzlement and abuse of office.The Vatican court also announced it will holdThe trial's first hearing will take place July 27.who oversaw investments, will be tried on charges of corruption, extortion, embezzlement, fraud, and abuse of office.who worked with Tirabassi, has been charged with extortion and abuse of office.At the center of the trial is theat 60 Sloane Avenue in London. It was bought in stages between 2014 and 2018 from Italian businessman Raffaele Mincione who at the time was managing hundreds of millions of euros of secretariat funds. Mincione will also stand trial on charges of embezzlement, fraud, abuse of office, misappropriation, and self-money laundering. who managed investments for the Vatican for over 25 years, was investigated on suspicions he was working together with Mincione and Tirabassi to defraud the Secretariat of State.The Vatican has alsowho was brought in to broker the final negotiations of the Vatican's purchase of the London property in 2018 and worked with Mincione, has been charged withHis associate, the lawyerfaces the same charges minus extortion.Torzi was arrested by Vatican officials last year, and held for a little over a week, as part of the financial investigation. He was also arrested in London on May 11 at the request of a judge in Rome.The Italian businessman acted as a commission-earning middleman for the Secretariat of State as it finalized its purchase of the London property, on which it spent approximately $300 million.Mons. Alberto Perlasca, Becciu's former chief deputy at the Secretariat of State, was also investigated as part of the London property scandal, but is not among the defendants in this summer's trial.According to the Vatican communication, in the course of investigations, which began in July 2019:In a statement made through his lawyers July 3,The trial will be "the moment for clarification," he said, adding that he believes the court will uncover "the absolute falsity of the accusations against me and the dark plots that evidently supported and fed them."A date is not given for the trial against Becciu.Becciu resigned as prefect of the congregation and from the rights extended to members of the College of Cardinals on Sept. 24, 2020. The cardinal worked previously as the number two-ranking official in the Vatican's Secretariat of State, the powerful curial department at the center of the investigation of financial malfeasance.The financial trial will also include, who has been charged with embezzlement after a Vatican investigation into reports thatand that she had spent the money on luxury goods and vacations.Marogna acknowledged receiving the money but insisted that the funds went to her Vatican security consultancy work and salary. The 39-year-old woman from Sardinia was arrested in Milan last year on an international warrant issued by the Vatican through Interpol. She was released from jail after 17 days and an extradition request by the Vatican was dropped in January.The last two defendants arewho previously led the Vatican's internal financial watchdog, ASIF.Di Ruzza was replaced last year after completing his five-year term of office, according to the Vatican.Brülhart left ASIF in November 2019. A Vatican statement at the time said that Brülhart was leaving at the end of his five-year term, but the Swiss lawyer told Reuters that he had resigned from the post.Di Ruzza was one of five employees and officials suspended and blocked from entering the Vatican after Vatican gendarmes raided the Secretariat of State and ASIF offices on Oct. 1, 2019.Later that month, the ASIF's board of directors issued a statement expressing "full faith and trust in the professional competence and honorability" of Di Ruzza, but no announcement was ever made by Vatican authorities regarding the results of any investigation into Di Ruzza or his return to work.Di Ruzza is charged with embezzlement, abuse of office, and violation of confidentiality. Brülhart is charged with abuse of office.