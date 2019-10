© Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich



"Pope Francis also recalled Domenico Giani's twenty years of unquestionable fidelity and loyalty and underlined how, by offering an outstanding witness in many parts of the world, Commander Giani was able to establish and guarantee a lasting atmosphere of ease and security around the Holy Father."

The Vatican was shaken by a new scandal two weeks ago after the Italian magazine L'Espresso published its internal police flyer signed by Pope Francis' chief bodyguard Domenico Giani. It identified five staffers who were suspended following a raid on two Vatican offices amid a reported probe into one of the Holy See's estate deals.The Vatican's Press Office released a statement on Monday, saying the pontiff "expressed his appreciation to the commander for his gesture."It specifies that the 57-year-old police chief "bears no personal responsibility in the unfolding of the events," but resigned "out of love for the Church and faithfulness to Peter's Successor."The statement reads:Giani, who started his Vatican career in 1999 during St. John Paul II's papacy, resigned two week after Italian magazine L'Espresso published a "bombshell" police notice following a raid in the Secretariat of State and the Vatican Financial Intelligence Authority.The document, signed by the outgoing police chief, detailed the "cautionary suspension" of five individuals - one woman and four men - including head of information and documentation at the Vatican Secretariat of State Mauro Carlino and director of the Financial Intelligence Authority Tomasso Di Ruzza.As director of the Vatican press office Matteo Bruni later told the media,He also stated that