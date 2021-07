Since the publication on May 14th of the letter in Science calling for a new investigation into the origins of COVID-19, the lab leak theory has officially gone mainstream. Numerous articles testifying to its plausibility have been published, and President Biden ordered intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts to examine the virus's origin.To begin with, you have the location of the first outbreak in Wuhan, China - home to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (as well as the Wuhan C.D.C.). It would be a remarkable coincidence, many have observed, if the pandemic just happened to get started in a city that hosts one of the world's major coronavirus research labs.Then there is the fact that Dr. Shi, her colleagues and the Wuhan Institute, not to mention the Chinese authorities, have given misleading or incomplete accounts of key events, or have simply withheld important information. Aside from the location's first major outbreak, this is perhaps the strongest piece of evidence for a lab leak. If the virus's origin is zoonotic, why wouldn't you let other scientists look over your files?On 10th December, Peter Daszak - organiser of the infamous Lancet letter, and a close collaborator of Dr. Shi's - dismissed suggestions that there were live bats inside the Wuhan Institute. In a now-deleted tweet he wrote, "We collect bat samples, send them to the lab. We RELEASE bats where we catch them!" However, contrary evidence has subsequently emerged.Most suspicious of all, the Chinese authorities have straightforwardly "refused to share direct records from the lab". After the publication of the Science letter earlier this year, Dr. Shi told a reporter, "It's definitely not acceptable" for other experts to review her lab's records...The fact that no intermediary host species has yet been identified arguably lends support to the lab leak theory. However, Tufekci raises the possibility that the virus passed straight from bats to humans. In that case, she says, "no intermediary animal is necessary, since it could have been any interaction with a bat - by a villager or a field researcher".Finally, there's the frequency with which lab leaks have occurred in the past. Bayes theorem tell us that the probability of a hypothesis, given some evidence, is a function of the conditional probability of the evidence given the hypothesis, as well as the prior probability of the hypothesis.If you take all of human history, the vast majority of pandemics have been caused by zoonotic spill-over - which would suggest the prior probability of a lab leak is quite low. However, sophisticated research labs have only been around for a few decades. (We can't pin the Plague of Justinian on inadequate safety protocols.)And such leaks are by no means confined to China. In 2007, foot-and-mouth disease "escaped from a drainage pipe leak at an English lab with the highest biosafety rating, BSL-4". I'm not aware of what percentage of epidemics are caused by lab leaks, as opposed to zoonotic spill-over, but it's probably larger than we've been led to believe.Tufekci's article contains a lot of valuable insights, and is worth reading in full