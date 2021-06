© Colbert Show



Comedian Jon Stewart, hijacking the Late Show's return to a live (and fully vaccinated) audience with an epic rant on the COVID-19 lab-leak theory."I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic,," Stewart said after Colbert asked how he was feeling about the scientific response to COVID-19."Do you mean perhaps there's a chance that this was created in a lab?" asked Colbert, adding "There's an investigation."" shot back Stewart - kicking the door open.The disease is the same name as the lab. That's just a little too weird, don't you think? And then they asked those scientists - they're like 'how did this... so wait a minute, you work at the Wuhan respiratory coronavirus lab. How did this happen?' and they're like '' and you're like 'no... the name of your lab! If you look at the name! Can I... let me see your business card. Show me your business card. Oh - I work at the coronavirus lab in Wuhan.'Maybe a bat... flew into the Cloaca of a turkey and... then it sneezed into my chili. And now we all have Coronavirus.""HOLD IT, HOLD IT! What about this, what about this... listen to this! 'OH MY GOD, there's been an outbreak of chocolately goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania. What do you think happened?''Oh I don't know, maybe a steam shovel mated with a cocoa bean?'Maybe that's it!" Stewart screamed."Can I say this about scientists?" Stewart said after the break. "I love them and they do such good work butAs noted by pundit Stephen Miller , Liberal Twitter is not happy.(Click into Miller's feed for an avalanche of similar...)