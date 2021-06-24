Puppet Masters
Tucker Carlson: Google funded Peter Daszak's 'bat virus' research, then censored search results on 'lab leak' theory
The Post Millenial
Thu, 24 Jun 2021 17:31 UTC
The National Pulse revealed that "Google funded research conducted by Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance — a controversial group which has openly collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on 'killer' bat coronavirus research — for over a decade."
"A few days ago, the Wall Street Journal had a really interesting event," Tucker said. "It was called the Tech Health Conference."
"During that event, one reporter had a question for the head of Google's health division, a man called David Feinberg. Why, that reporter asked, was Google censoring searches for information about the possibility that COVID had, in fact, escaped from a laboratory in China? Feinberg began by admitting the premise of the question," Tucker explained.
"Yes. Google was in fact hiding information from its users, he effectively conceded. But it was for their own good."
Not only did The National Pulse expose that Google funded Peter Daszak's research into bat coronaviruses, Google also censored searches that sought to find information into the "lab-leak theory" which is now heavily considered to be the most plausible theory for the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through nations across the world.
"According to Feinberg, Google didn't want to quote, 'lead people down pathways that we would not find to be authoritative information,'" Tucker explained Tuesday night during his prime time slot on Fox News.
"Authoritative information," Tucker exclaimed. "You've heard that phrase a lot in the last year or phrases like it. Authoritative information is the opposite of misinformation or disinformation or worse, a conspiracy theory. It's really important. All you're allowed to see is authoritative information."
"So it is worth knowing and this in many other cases, what is it? And in this case, where did Google get its so-called authoritative information?" Tucker asked.
"Daszak did this in one swoop by organizing a letter to the Lancet," Tucker explained. "That's one of the top scientific publications in all of science stating as a known fact that there was no possibility this virus, COVID-19, could have come from a lab in Wuhan. There was no chance."
"Well, many people believed him and they stopped looking," Tucker said.
"Almost no one asked, unfortunately, why Peter particularly might be saying this, and of course we now know the answer," Tucker remarked.
"Peter Daszak himself was funding research on bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, and he was doing that using American tax dollar supplied to him by Tony Fauci."
"According to one grant that Fauci approved, Daszak was authorized to conduct quote, "virus infection experiments across a range of cell cultures from different species and humanized mice," Tucker said.
"Why humanized mice?" Tucker asked. "Well, because they mimic human beings. Daszak and his collaborators wanted to make viruses more infectious to people."
In 2019, scientist Peter Daszak appeared on a podcast discussing how easy it is to manipulate coronaviruses in a lab, along with the now infamous "spike protein," which resulted in Carlson slamming officials who quickly denounced the possibility that coronavirus leaked may have leaked from a lab.
"So really in one of the great head hitting moments in recent history, we learn that the guy directly tied to bat virus experiments in the lab in Wuhan, was the very same guy telling the entire world that there was no possibility this virus could have come from the Wuhan lab."
"What's amazing is that Google knew this. The evidence was right there on one of its own platforms, YouTube. So why did Google continue to rely on Peter Daszak, of all people on earth, to decide what the rest of the population could know about the origins of COVID," Tucker said, firing back at Google.
"It turns out that Tony Fauci was not the only one funding Peter Daszak's research on bat coronaviruses. Google was funding that research too," Tucker emphasized. "It sounds unlikely, but we know it. We know this from a new piece from The National Pulse, which just published the evidence."
"Beginning in 2010, several of Daszak's research papers explicitly acknowledged that they were funded by Google. One of those papers was an observational study that analyzed the transmission of viruses from bats to humans. In this case in Bangladesh, quote, "proximity of bats to human populations may facilitate the transmission of viruses either through direct contract or through food-borne routes," Tucker explained citing reporting from The National Pulse.
"A decade later, Google was still paying them," Tucker said. "In this case, we will pay Peter Daszak to take his study of bat viruses to Guangdong province in China, home of the now famous bat caves. While there, Daszak used Google's money to study the perceptions associated with transmission of pathogens, with pandemic potential in highly exposed human populations at the animal human interface."
"So together, Google and Daszak work to keep critical factual information from the public as nearly 4 million people from around the world died from the virus," Tucker concluded, slamming Google and scientist Peter Daszak for their coordinated effort to hide the origins of COVID-19.
Comment: Now that the gain-of-function story is out, there is concerted effort to direct all blame for the escaped virus on China. The MSM (even Fox) is ignoring the evidence that the biolab at Ft. Detrick can be implicated too. Though China is rightfully pointing it out, it is being studiously ignored.