Investigators raided the French Justice Ministry as part of a conflict of interest probe into Eric Dupond-Moretti,A source with first hand knowledge of the case said the raid was carried out by investigators working for a special court that deals with complaints against serving ministers.The Justice Ministry, housed in an elegant 18th century palace in central Paris next to the Ritz Hotel, declined to give immediate comment.However, the biggest magistrates' unions saidDupond-Moretti has said the unions were using the allegations of conflict of interest to block his reforms.Shortly before he took office, Dupond-Moretti said financial crimes prosecutors had abused their powers by accessing his phone records, and those of other lawyers, duringTensions between the minister and his judges intensified in the months that followed.An anti-corruption group and three magistrates' unions have filed conflict of interest complaints against Dupond-Moretti to the Cour de la Justice de la Republique, which launched an investigation in January.