By Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions.

The prosecution of major Parisian company heads for collaborating with 'enemy' governments has captured the media's attention. But the fact this is standard practice for France stubbornly remains the elephant in the room.Philippe Vannier, former chief of defence firm Amesys, and Olivier Bohbot, current head of homeland security specialist Nexa Technologies, were among those indicted. The former is accused ofThe development was widely reported by the media, although very few outlets mentioned that Amesys' deal with Libya was inked at a time of improved relations between Paris and Tripoli, whichConversely, entirely absent from mainstream coverage was any consideration of the fact that supporting dictators in Africa is not only very much de rigueur for France, but in fact has been the country's official policy for decades.the world over - in many soon-to-be states, this followed years of brutal armed struggles for independence, while in others, most notoriously Algeria, conflicts raged for some time thereafter. That same year,- that reported directly to him, and was charged with maintaining the country's economic influence over its 'pré carré' (backyard).Ever since, France has attempted to uphold this clout via expansive political, commercial, financial, military, and intelligence networks spread across the continent, sustaining compliant, corrupt, and repressive governments in power by way of rigged elections, coups, assassinations, and military action.Figures for clandestine activities conducted during this time are unavailable.Chad offers a particularly palpable example of Françafriquein action. Despite ostensibly gaining independence in August 1960, the country has seen troops regularly dispatched to it ever since, in order to protect successive dictatorships and enforce their rule., sentencing him to life in prison in Senegal. Prior to his violent seizure of power, he'd spent many years leading the Command Council of the Armed Forces of the North, a rebel militia that carried out numerous atrocities and became internationally infamous for taking Europeans hostage.Notably, in 1974, the Council kidnapped French archaeologist Françoise Claustre - the next year, France dispatched Major Pierre Galopin, advisor to Chad's then-President Ngarta Tombalbaye, to negotiate her release. He was instead taken hostage, and then executed by Habre's forces mere days before Tombalbaye himself was assassinated by army officers.However,, helping the regime crush internal upheaval and attempted incursions by Libyan troops in the north of the country. Moreover, the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), France's foreign intelligence service, provided wide-ranging training and support to the president's newly-created secret police, the Documentation and Security Directorate (DDS), sometimes on its own soil.Methods of torture commonly used by the DDS included burning detainees with flaming objects, spraying gas into their eyes, ears, and nose, compelling them to swallow excessive amounts of water, and forcing their mouths around exhaust pipes of running cars. The agency's files, recovered by Human Rights Watch in 2001, reveal at least 1,208 were killed or died in detention, and 12,321 were victims of serious human rights violations.committed by government forces, and French aircraft were used to transport captured enemy soldiers for interrogation, torture, and execution.Three years later, Operation Epervier was instigated to again defend against advancing Libyan forces - France thereafter maintained a permanent military presence in Chad until 2014, with thousands of troops and a constellation of military bases dotted across the country. The operation's assets proved decisive in assisting then-President Idriss Deby Itno to stave off rebel assaults on N'Djamena, the country's capital.He was killed in April while commanding forces fighting against rebels, 10 days after winning his sixth presidential election by landslide,- "I know in advance that I will win, as I have done for the last 30 years," he said on the campaign trail.under the auspices of Operation Barkhane , which extended the tendrils of Operation Epervier across the Sahel region. Their presence is increasingly unwelcome to local populations, and has led to sizable protests , although it's unlikely they'll be leaving anytime soon. As former President Jacques Chirac said in 2008, "without Africa, France will slide down into the rank of a third [world] power" - a perspective reaffirmed by an official 2013 French Senate report , titled 'Africa is Our Future'.As such, the trials of the indicted French executives could yield some very interesting disclosures indeed - including whether their provision of surveillance equipment to the governments of Egypt and Libya were greenlit, or even outright directed, by French politicians, spies, and/or military officers.If not, then at the very least they have plenty to offer in their defence. According to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office,since seizing power in a bloody coup in 2013 has been typified by ever-escalating torture, police brutality, forced disappearances, deaths in detention, and other horrors.The butcher of Cairo thanked his "dear friend" for the "warm welcome" he'd received, while the president rejected calls to tie arms sales to Egypt to human rights. One can't help but be reminded of Balzac's observation that "manners are the hypocrisy of nations," or indeed La Rochefoucauld's that "we confess to little faults only to persuade ourselves we have no great ones."