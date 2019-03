© AFP / POOL / Ludovic MARIN

just keep an eye out for how Macron's tune will change when China's President Xi is in Paris in a couple of weeks

You'll be hard pushed to remember the last time China launched airstrikes in Africa.

Simon Rite is a writer based in London for RT, in charge of several projects including the political satire group #ICYMI. Follow him on Twitter @SiWrites

When I see Western leaders smiling, shaking hands and offering sage and heartfelt advice on tours of Africa, I just can't help settling in for the show because you know some top level hypocrisy is just around the corner.By far, my favorite part of politics is watching its highest level practitioners ignore whatever inconvenient facts from the past are getting in the way of the blatant self-interest of the present. The French leader visiting Africa? Well you know this is going to be a good one.Africa is full of elephants, and many of them are political, sitting in the corners of rooms and trumpeting away merrily at the likes of Emmanuel Macron. His ability to ignore the weight of history has proved commendable.Macron's been on a tour of East Africa, specifically Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya. He's not there to make the world a better place, but becauseIf you had any doubt that colonial instincts run deep, then that blast from the past should get rid of it.Nothing stirs Europe's colonial powers like the thought of riches up for grabs in Africa, well apart from the thought that someone else might grab them first.It was much easier to get away with smash and grab forays into Africa when there were no competitors, but there's a new power in town that goes by the name of China. France doesn't like the idea of China getting involved in a part of the world where it has had a free run for, well centuries really, and, stole the sofa and made the people living in the house cook dinner. Historically speaking of course.Macron warned of China's growing presence in Africa saying: "I wouldn't want a new generation of international investments to encroach on our historical partners' sovereignty or weaken their economies.""What can look good in the short term ... can often end up being bad over the medium to long term," he said Just to put that little gem into context,, because French troops have been stationed there since it became independent from French rule in 1977. I personally would call that long term.France doesn't like the fact that. But then again,Herein lies the dilemma, because any Western warnings about China's presence in Africa is going to be hard to take for anyone with the faintest notion of history, or eyes in their head.For some more of that top level hypocrisy I was talking about,So are the old colonialists offering anything better than the new ones from the East?Neither France nor anyone else can match that. Let's be frank, whether they're from the East or West, they're still rapacious capitalists so you might as well choose the one with the deepest pockets.So what can the West offer? Well the war on terror and airstrikes are still a growth business. Libya remains locked in chaos after being forced to import an excess of Western airstrikes back in 2011, and overIn the current world of realpolitik where the facade of moral authority has long cracked for the old colonialists, African nations might as well just take the cash, because the problem with the devil you know, is that you know him.