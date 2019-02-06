© Reuters / Ludovic Marin



French President Emmanuel Macron is spreading fake news to undermine the work of the Russian media, if his recent interview with Le Point is anything to go by, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.Before Yellow Vests went out to the streets in the twelfth weekend of consecutive mass demonstrations against the government's economic policies, weekly political magazine Le Point published an interview with President Macron."If it's confirmed that Macron said that RT and Sputnik are buying social media accounts to destabilize the situation in Frаnce - this is real fake news," Maria Zakharova told RT.The foreign ministry sent a request to Paris to clarify whether the claims are a true representation of Macron's thoughts and if that is the official position of the French government.Zakharova said that Macron should not be surprised that it's the Yellow Vests and not the authorities that are being interviewed frequently,She also said that it's "outrageous" that the French president equaled fascists and Russians when he was listing those he blamed for fueling protests. Macron used the term "la fachosphère" that describes ultra-nationalists and fascists.she said, noting that the ministry's numerous requests to provide evidence when Russia is accused of "meddling" through its media went without a reply.