Victory Against The New York Times

Facebook and the New Line of Attack

The Chumps at Mailchimp

So What's Next?

Seth Dillon here, CEO of the Bee. I wanted to give you a quick update, as a lot has happened in the past few weeks that impacts our business — some positive, some negative. I've got a lot of ground to cover, but I'll try to break it up into pieces and keep it brief.As Kyle announced in a recent email, we had a big win against The New York Times. In response to our demand letter, they removed their defamatory statements about us and updated the offending article with a correction. The significance of this can't be overstated. If those statements had stayed in print, the social networks (and other vendors we work with) could have used them against us, citing them as cause for terminating our accounts.A big, heartfelt "thank you" to all of our subscribers and supporters who helped make this win possible. We couldn't succeed in these efforts without your prayers, encouragement, and financial support.Facebook recently announced they'll beAnything that punches down —n fact, they've made it clear they'll consider jokes that "punch down" to be hatred disguised as satire. They write: "Indeed, humor can be an effective mode of communicating hateful ideas."Mere days after this announcement was made, Slate published a piece accusing us of having a "nasty tendency to punch down." This is not a coincidence. Having failed in their effort to lump us in with fake news, the media and Big Tech are looking for new ways to work together to deplatform us. They now hope to discredit us by saying we're spreading hatred — rather than misinformation — under the guise of satire.Conservatives have been on the ropes in the culture war for a long time. We're in a defensive posture, fighting back against the top-down tyranny of the left's progressive agenda that destroys everything it touches. That agenda is fueled and furthered by all the nation's most powerful people, corporations, and institutions. If that's not punching up, I don't know what is.More importantly, the left's new prohibition of "punching down" is speech suppression in disguise. It's people in positions of power protecting their interests by telling you what you can and cannot joke about. Comedians who self-censor in deference to that power are themselves a joke.In case you missed it, Mailchimp suspended our email service this week. They cited "harmful information" as the reason for the suspension, but said it was a mistake and quickly reinstated our account.For a long time now, Mailchimp has been exercising viewpoint discrimination under the guise of protecting the public from harmful misinformation. We have no interest in staying on a platform that's looking for excuses to censor us by literally scanning the content of our emails. The reversal in this case gives us no confidence that it won't happen again, and perhaps the suspension will be permanent next time. So we're moving on to an email service provider that actually values free expression.Will you team up with us in that effort? It'll be like when they assembled all the Avengers and finally defeated Thanos. Except no one will die and you'll get a free coffee table book.And for those of you who are already subscribers — THANK YOU. You are keeping us in the fight.Seth DillonCEO