Activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw when she turned to face the stands, not the flag.Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry says she was "set-up" after the National Anthem began playing during her medal ceremony in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Saturday at which time she turned her back to the flag before eventually covering her face with a shirt.Berry, 31, earned her spot on the Olympic team for a second time with a bronze medal performance over the weekend but much of the attention was on her protest of the National Anthem."I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose," Berry said of the timing of the anthem. "I was pissed, to be honest."Berry claimed she was told that the anthem would be played before she took the podium.But a spokesperson for USA Track and Field disputed Berry's claim that it was a set up."The national anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20 p.m. today. We didn't wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards. The national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule."On Saturday, the music started at 5:25.Berry was previously sanctioned by the U.S. Olympic committee after raising her fist during the national anthem at the 2019 Pan-Am Games.