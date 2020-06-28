Society's Child
'The Star-Spangled Banned': Activists say change national anthem to John Lennon's 'Imagine' (NWO)
New York Post
Fri, 26 Jun 2020 10:45 UTC
Amid a national reckoning over racial tropes in culture, historian Daniel E. Walker, author Kevin Powell and others are calling to "rethink ['The Star-Spangled Banner'] as the national anthem, because this is about the deep-seated legacy of slavery and white supremacy in America," Walker told Yahoo Entertainment.
The song would join a long line of cultural mainstays that are rebranding after the Black Lives Matter protests — foods such as Eskimo Pies and Aunt Jemima syrup among them.
The song was originally a poem written in September 1814, during the Battle of Baltimore, by Francis Scott Key, who owned slaves. The poem was eventually set to music and became the country's official anthem in 1931. President Herbert Hoover authorized the song, sung often at baseball games and graduation ceremonies — notably missing the third verse, which references "the hireling and slave."
Powell argues the song is still problematic — beyond being at the heart of the NFL protests kicked off in 2016 by Colin Kaepernick.
"Scott Key ... was literally born into a wealthy, slave-holding family in Maryland," Powell says. He also brings up Key's unsavory ties to President Andrew Jackson and Roger Taney, a Supreme Court justice who opposed abolition. Why not, argues Powell, replace the tune with John Lennon's "Imagine"?
"[It's] the most beautiful, unifying, all-people, all-backgrounds-together kind of song you could have," Powell says.
One soccer club in Kansas, semi-pro team Tulsa Athletic, has already done away with the Key ditty and replaced it with "This Land Is Your Land," which was written by Woody Guthrie. Critics were quick to decry the call as too far — "Now they want to cancel our National Anthem?" writes one on Twitter. Others seemed to back the move, taking it a step further by suggesting "Ribs" by Lorde or Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." as alternatives.
A few more edits for the new era: band names with Confederate-leaning undertones like Lady Antebellum and The Dixie Chicks, now going by "Lady A" and "The Chicks," respectively. Splash Mountain, a favorite ride at Disney World that drew on themes from "Song of the South," will now be themed according to a more modern Disney movie, "The Princess and the Frog," and white actresses Kristen Bell and Jenny Slate will no longer voice biracial animated characters.
Powell may have support from actress Gal Gadot and her tribe of celeb friends, who chose "Imagine" as a cringe-y coronavirus anthem earlier in the pandemic.
Reader Comments
Meanwhile, in this reality, you idiots ought to focus on things that will make a real difference; kinda like teaching folks to fish rather than buying them a 'Filet-O-Fish' with fries.
R.C.
'Bagism' = Heroin addiction.
"Imagine all the people, living life in peace".American socialism = Free heroin and cheerios.
Comment: 'Oh say can you see' that America is trading history for hysteria. The offending stanza evaporated many years ago and is not part of the anthem's official lyrics. See also: Dixie Chicks submit to social justice, drop 'Dixie' from their moniker