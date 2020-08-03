Society's Child
Meyers Leonard defends standing for the national anthem, cites his brother's military service
David Hookstead
Daily Caller
Sun, 02 Aug 2020 16:48 UTC
Daily Caller
Sun, 02 Aug 2020 16:48 UTC
Leonard stood alone before the Heat played the Denver Nuggets, and he's been blowing up all over social media ever since. Now, he's defended his choice, and said his brother's military service is one of the reasons why he stood.
"I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country," Leonard explained in a video tweeted by the Associated Press.
You can watch his full comments below.
Leonard also tweeted that the BLM movement "means a hell of a lot" to him, and that his "brother, and many close friends have sworn to protect this country at all costs, and that means something to me, as does the flag and our nation."
How sad is it that we're now at a point in America where standing for the national anthem requires an explanation and a defense.
There used to be a time in America where standing was normal. There used to be a time in America where standing was what was expected to happen during the national anthem.
Now, if you stand during the national anthem, then you better be ready to defend that decision to the media and the mob.
Leonard shouldn't feel the need to justify his actions to anyone. There's nothing wrong with standing during the anthem, and it's laughable to think otherwise.
Props to Leonard for not backing down. The NBA could use a few more guys like him.
See Also:
Latest News
- Meyers Leonard defends standing for the national anthem, cites his brother's military service
- Best of the Web: WHO admits: No direct evidence masks prevent viral infection
- The sprit of Apollo-Soyuz is alive... with the Russia/China space alliance
- Melbourne is set to shiver through its coldest four-day spell in 24 years
- Why we should not save Portland, Seattle or any other liberal city that's collapsing into anarchy
- Apple wildfire: Thousands ordered to evacuate as southern California blaze grows
- Year of Meltdown? Mask fanaticism is causing Kens & Karens everywhere to brawl with others
- Open letter: Refuting Politifact's "fact check" of OffGuardian COVID article
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Holland's top scientists say there's no solid evidence face coverings work and warn they could even damage the fight against Covid-19
- Best of the Web: 'Masks are muzzles': Protesters rally outside BBC HQ & march to Downing Street after UK govt widens mask-wearing orders
- How human sperm really swim: New research challenges centuries-old assumption
- Coronavirus contact tracing App made mandatory in Qatar
- Best of the Web: BLM is extorting business owners in Kentucky by demanding they 'hire Blacks' and 'buy from Black retailers'
- Over 5.6 million people affected by floods in Assam, India - 262,723 hectares of crops damaged
- Moscow slams Polish claims that it planted explosives on late President Kaczynski's plane as 'endless fantasy-making'
- Trump threatens to ban TikTok in US, Pompeo confirms action will come this week - Microsoft may buy the Chinese company
- It is now the 'Israel-led' coalition that is destroying Yemen
- Amid escalating tensions, US warships sail mere miles off coast of China
- US-German relations beyond repair: Troop pullout merely a symptom of decades-long clash of views and ideas
- The sprit of Apollo-Soyuz is alive... with the Russia/China space alliance
- Coronavirus contact tracing App made mandatory in Qatar
- Moscow slams Polish claims that it planted explosives on late President Kaczynski's plane as 'endless fantasy-making'
- Trump threatens to ban TikTok in US, Pompeo confirms action will come this week - Microsoft may buy the Chinese company
- It is now the 'Israel-led' coalition that is destroying Yemen
- Amid escalating tensions, US warships sail mere miles off coast of China
- US-German relations beyond repair: Troop pullout merely a symptom of decades-long clash of views and ideas
- House passes six-bill, $1.3T spending package for 2021
- Thousands demonstrate against Netanyahu as Israel protests gain strength
- Trump challenges Fauci over comments on coronavirus surges: 'Wrong!'
- Trump to accept GOP nomination without press, RNC official says
- Robin Hood Trump: 'Too much income disparity' after Covid-19 - 'needs to change'
- We gotta talk about Joe Biden's cognitive decline because his US media cheerleaders won't... it's so like the sad fate of Brezhnev
- Iran dismantles US-based terrorist group
- Did the US bomb Syria on false grounds? The American media is ignoring leaks from the OPCW
- US 'working on nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Russia,' Trump says after discussing New START with Putin
- '24/7 COVID world': 'Nobody knows effectiveness of masks and vaccines, but wear it at home, take yearly vaccines' - CDC
- The heart of the matter in the South China Sea
- Tucker Carlson blasts Obama for politicizing John Lewis' funeral: 'They care only about power'
- Driven mad by Russiagate, Democrats rail at AG Barr
- Meyers Leonard defends standing for the national anthem, cites his brother's military service
- Why we should not save Portland, Seattle or any other liberal city that's collapsing into anarchy
- Year of Meltdown? Mask fanaticism is causing Kens & Karens everywhere to brawl with others
- Open letter: Refuting Politifact's "fact check" of OffGuardian COVID article
- Holland's top scientists say there's no solid evidence face coverings work and warn they could even damage the fight against Covid-19
- Best of the Web: 'Masks are muzzles': Protesters rally outside BBC HQ & march to Downing Street after UK govt widens mask-wearing orders
- Best of the Web: BLM is extorting business owners in Kentucky by demanding they 'hire Blacks' and 'buy from Black retailers'
- Sleepless in Seattle? Residents shred 'defund the police' as 'radical experiment' during City Council budget meeting
- Ramallah: Palestinian mosque torched in latest racist attack
- DHS removes top official who oversaw intel reports on journalists
- Israel arrests BDS coordinator in night raid as his children watched
- The Agora is Growing! Rejoice!
- Best of the Web: Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Unsealed documents reveal US president Bill Clinton attended Epstein's orgy island with teenage girls
- State Attorney: Tampa teen 'mastermind' of Twitter hack of celebrities gets bond set at $750K
- Doctors are not always right. But Twitter, Facebook & Google are pure evil for shutting down alternative voices on Covid
- Is it still about the shoes? Nike's latest ad builds on the company's tradition of slickly-edited propaganda & hypocrisy
- People are so spooked by the state-sanctioned Project Fear they believe TENS OF MILLIONS have died from Covid-19
- Multiple bomb blasts in front of jail compound in Afghanistan, 1 killed and 20 injured - officials
- Pro-life students arrested for writing 'black preborn lives matter' on sidewalk outside of DC Planned Parenthood
- St. Louis Circuit Attny Kim Gardner globetrots on Soros organization's dime, fails to report trips
- Figurines found at ancient dig site may depict face of God, says Israeli archeologist
- The Solar Minimum superstorm of 1903
- Pompeii's recent finds reveal new clues to city's destruction
- Mexico cave with evidence of early humans closed to visitors to prevent DNA contamination
- Five interlocked neolithic skeletons dating to the 6th Millenium BC discovered in the UAE
- Underground Salt Cathedral of Poland: The magical underground city carved entirely out of Salt Rock
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Gary Lachman: The Return of Holy Russia
- Exact match for Stonehenge's 20 tonne sarsen stones found 15 miles away
- Iran's future will be prosperous: A 150-year fight for sovereignty from oil to nuclear energy
- Embossed stone blocks from King Ramses II reign discovered in Egypt
- Collapse of ancient economy in the grip of plague and climate change revealed by grape pips
- Mediterranean Sea was warmer during the Roman Empire, warmest period of the last 2,000 years
- Earliest confirmed case of smallpox found in bones from Denmark to Russia during Viking era
- Genetic data piece together origins of African Americans
- A canal in Nicaragua: Russia's powerful blow to the US
- How the Cold War (still ongoing), actually started
- Analysis of the Zodiacal dating of the Golan Dolmens
- Women the true artisans behind ancient Greek ceramics argues new research
- Measles virus likely emerged 2,500 years ago
- Peopling of the Americas may have begun more than 33,000 years ago
- How human sperm really swim: New research challenges centuries-old assumption
- Pluto's dark side spills its secrets - including hints of a hidden ocean
- The explosive secret hidden beneath 'boring' volcanoes
- Forensic astronomy offers fresh look at Vermeer's 'View of Delft'
- Adapt 2030: Collapse the economy rebuild the world with a new power system
- Role of volcanoes in Younger Dryas global cooling revealed in Texas cave sediment
- Kelp found off Scotland dates back 16,000 years to last ice age
- Five new biology papers show cracks in Darwin's foundation
- Stunning 'space butterfly' captured by telescope
- 'Fool's gold' may help bring in the sun's energy in new generation solar cells
- Airbus to build 'first interplanetary cargo ship', to discover whether life ever existed on Mars
- 'Recovered' Halley-type comet 12P/Pons-Brooks may peak during America's next total solar eclipse in 2024
- Alaskan seismometers detect aurora activity
- Breakthrough method for predicting solar storms says study
- Injuries from stem cell 'therapy' more widespread than realized
- Elongated long cloud has reappeared over Martian volcano
- 100m-year-old sea microbes successfully revived by scientists
- Mould from Chernobyl nuclear reactor tested as radiation shield on ISS
- FOUR asteroids to shoot past Earth in one day, after astronaut warns there are 1 MILLION out there that can hit us
- Russian space chief questions NASA plans, praises partnership with China
- Melbourne is set to shiver through its coldest four-day spell in 24 years
- Apple wildfire: Thousands ordered to evacuate as southern California blaze grows
- Over 5.6 million people affected by floods in Assam, India - 262,723 hectares of crops damaged
- Over 54.8 million people affected by floods in China
- Flood situation remains grim in Bihar, India with over 5.3 million affected - monsoon rains 46% above normal
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China's flood and locust problems worsen
- 5 killed by more landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal - death toll rises to 175 since May
- Torrential rains flood eastern parts of Sudan capital Khartoum
- Death toll from floods, landslides in Nigeria rises to 30
- Summer snow in Beijing, China
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Why is so much rain happening globally?
- Global warming alarmists alarmed typhoon trend falling! - First time in 70 years no Pacific typhoon formed in July
- Winnipeg woman injured in 'extremely unusual' Ontario fish attack: 'It pulled me under'
- Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines - EMSC
- Hurricane Isaias kills 2 in Dominican Republic
- Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills 16 including children
- California's sinking coastal hotspots revealed in new survey
- Record snowfall in Patagonia bury livestock alive
- Lightning claims 10 lives in a day across Bihar, India
- Flash floods doubled in Western Himalayan rivers between 1980-2003
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- Best of the Web: WHO admits: No direct evidence masks prevent viral infection
- The disturbing push to discredit HCQ
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Edible vaccine"? PHARMING - Food that changes you
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Harvard wants to deceive, sell lab-grown protein as meat without telling you!
- Ohio Pharmacy Board banning hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
- Power scrubbing our way to a false sense of security: 'Hygiene Theater' is a huge waste of time
- SOTT Focus: Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
- Could CranioSacral Therapy help treat dementia & Alzheimer's disease?
- We must inoculate ourselves against the crazy Anti-Rationalists
- SOTT Focus: New CDC and WHO Study Proves 'No Evidence' Facemasks Prevent Virus
- Honey of stingless bees is low GI, does not cause tooth decay
- More bang for your buckwheat: Siberian researchers say humble staple increases amount of "longevity protein" in the body
- Taking fake food to another level: New startup reveals lab-grown pork belly and bacon strips
- Vaccine for thee but not for me? Here's why rushed shots shouldn't be trusted
- How viruses and bacteria balance each other in the gut microbiome
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
Actual anti-fascism: An estimated 1.3 million people protest Covid-19 measures in Berlin, Germany, August 1, 2020.
Quote of the Day
Those who are able to see beyond the shadows and lies of their culture will never be understood, let alone believed, by the masses.
- Plato
Recent Comments
And the slaves kneel beside. Or not ???
So the informed know what the problems are in the world. But, what can we do to fix them? We need to act soon before it's too late!
I bought a farraday bag for my phone. Just put it into your purse or pocket and if the pigs bother you, pop the phone out and voila its working...
We need to hire retired CIA snatch and grab operatives to ask these guys, in private, what they REALLY believe.
Our sea is wide and cold.. [Link] It had its attractions, and dangers, we miss that. [Link]
Comment: See also: