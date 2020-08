© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images



Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has no regrets about standing for the national anthem before a Saturday game."I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country," Leonard explained in a video tweeted by the Associated Press.You can watch his full comments below.Now, if you stand during the national anthem, then you better be ready to defend that decision to the media and the mob.Leonard shouldn't feel the need to justify his actions to anyone. There's nothing wrong with standing during the anthem , and it's laughable to think otherwise.Props to Leonard for not backing down. The NBA could use a few more guys like him.