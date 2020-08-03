Meyers Leonard
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has no regrets about standing for the national anthem before a Saturday game.

Leonard stood alone before the Heat played the Denver Nuggets, and he's been blowing up all over social media ever since. Now, he's defended his choice, and said his brother's military service is one of the reasons why he stood.


"I am with the Black Lives Matter movement and I love and support the military and my brother and the people who have fought to defend our rights in this country," Leonard explained in a video tweeted by the Associated Press.

You can watch his full comments below.


Leonard also tweeted that the BLM movement "means a hell of a lot" to him, and that his "brother, and many close friends have sworn to protect this country at all costs, and that means something to me, as does the flag and our nation."




How sad is it that we're now at a point in America where standing for the national anthem requires an explanation and a defense.

There used to be a time in America where standing was normal. There used to be a time in America where standing was what was expected to happen during the national anthem.


Now, if you stand during the national anthem, then you better be ready to defend that decision to the media and the mob.

Leonard shouldn't feel the need to justify his actions to anyone. There's nothing wrong with standing during the anthem, and it's laughable to think otherwise.


Props to Leonard for not backing down. The NBA could use a few more guys like him.