Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac became the first NBA player not to kneel during the national anthem since the league resumed on Thursday.Later on Friday San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Becky Hammon also stood.On Thursday all players from the four teams in action all knelt during the pre-match anthem.Isaac had told his team-mates earlier in the week of his decision. They all chose to kneel before their 128-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets.Explaining his decision to stand, Popovich, who like Hammon wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt, said: "I prefer to keep that to myself. Everybody has to make a personal decision. The league has been great about that. Everybody has the freedom to react any way that they want. For whatever reasons that I have, I reacted the way I wanted to."Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan added: "(Their decision to stand was) out of a positive side of their heart. Same way we kneel. Don't take away nothing from those guys."