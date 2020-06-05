Society's Child
North Carolina riot police show up to BLM protest, surprise protesters by KNEELING in support of 'justice for George Floyd'
Daily Mail
Tue, 02 Jun 2020 18:29 UTC
The scene played out on Monday in Fayetteville, where marchers confronted a line of police on Murchison Road and all 60 officers took a knee in unison for approximately 30 seconds.
'As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the #FayPD took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone,' the department said in a tweet.
'We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect.'
Witnesses say that some among both police and protesters were moved to tears by the powerful gesture.
'The protesters first got mad when asked to step back. But once the officers knelt down it was on,' wrote Mimamo Monika on Facebook.
'Men and women alike started crying and then cautiously came toward the police officers to shake their hands ..the crowd disbursed ..this all happened right around 8:00 PM when the curfew started and I take it the protesters thought they were going to be arrested ..but our Fayetteville PD humbly knelt before them instead,' she continued.
'These are moments that will go down into history and will be taught to future generations,' Monika wrote.
'To that one officer who was shedding silent tears early on my heart goes out to you,' wrote Julianne Smigiel.
'Let's keep this positivity going, do the work, and build a community with room for everyone at that table.'
It comes as similar scenes have played out across the country, with local leaders and police calling for peaceful protest while condemning widespread rioting and looting that has played out after dark in many cities for days on end.
In Chattanooga, Tennessee, police officers knelt alongside peaceful protesters outside of the federal courthouse building on Monday.
On Tuesday, police officers stationed in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC knelt in front of protesters.
And in New York City, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan took a knee with protesters against the death of George Floyd on Monday evening after a request from the demonstrators.
Video of the interaction shared on social media shows Monahan telling protesters that NYPD officers agree that the situation in Minnesota that led to Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody was wrong.
'There is not a police officer over here that thinks Minnesota was justified, we stand with you on that,' Monahan said, speaking to protesters from a microphone.
'But this is our city, our city. Do not let people who are not from this city have you come here and screw up your city,' Monahan said.
He called for peace and blamed widespread looting and violence on 'intruders that are not from the city.'
Reader Comments
Political hot potatoes, an election year, and a livid populace sure can work to relax those contractual limitations though, can't they? Maybe there's a clause in the administrative manual that says if a cop is stupid enough not to be able to weasel out of a charge of police brutality by claiming to be under threat, that they are allowed to fire his ass and charge him with murder.
I can't say as I have good feelings whenever I listen to any bloody politician. Especially one who is doing such an over-the-top bleeding heart act. He must have soaked the carpet and nearly drowned the NPR interviewer.
Never know what I’m going to get when I click on your links. Are those beards for real? Thanks 🙏😘
just by being yourself, you make everything alright in my world.
(we all have our roles) I liked your answer to my query.
it seems a simple enough question. we will see if ANYONE else here has the balls to try and answer it.
Our Founders were wise to give us the Sheriff. where did they authorize a 'Police' force?
[Link]
I did not know that the sheriff gets a mention in the Constitution.
Also the Sheriff is elected as a peace officer. (Google)
I spent most of my life just wanting to feel good and look good and be important. Now all I can be in the world is my real self.
little did you know how right you were...
if the word 'Police ' is on the car.. they work for a corporation. and their boss is appointed by the mayor.
if it says Sheriff on the car. they work for the people . and their boss is elected.
it is sad how few people know this to be true.
there are some who will tell you that our country was turned into a corporation by... I think the 14th amendment. or something like that.
I try to help where I can, but I have learned to only go so far down a rabbit hole.