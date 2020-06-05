Police in North Carolina have defused a tense standoff with protesters by kneeling with them in support of calls for justice in the George Floyd case.'As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the #FayPD took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone,' the department said in a tweet.'We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect.'Witnesses say that some among both police and protesters were moved to tears by the powerful gesture.'The protesters first got mad when asked to step back. But once the officers knelt down it was on,' wrote Mimamo Monika on Facebook.'These are moments that will go down into history and will be taught to future generations,' Monika wrote.'To that one officer who was shedding silent tears early on my heart goes out to you,' wrote Julianne Smigiel.'Let's keep this positivity going, do the work, and build a community with room for everyone at that table.'It comes as similar scenes have played out across the country, with local leaders and police calling for peaceful protest while condemning widespread rioting and looting that has played out after dark in many cities for days on end.Video of the interaction shared on social media shows Monahan telling protesters that NYPD officers agree that the situation in Minnesota that led to Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody was wrong.He called for peace and blamed widespread looting and violence on 'intruders that are not from the city.'