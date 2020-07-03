© AP Photo/David J. Phillip



League will reportedly play 'Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing' before Week 1 gamesCalls to boycott the NFL trended Friday on social media following reports that the league plans to play the song known as the Black national anthem before all Week 1 regular season games.Multiple media outlets, including The Associated Press and the Undefeated, cited sources saying that "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem, would be played or performed before the first week's games, immediately before "The Star-Spangled Banner."The hashtag #BoycottNFL trended on Friday morning as some Republican lawmakers and others condemned the idea, saying it promoted the concept of a nation divided by race.Written in 1905, the song was dubbed "the Negro national anthem" by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1919, according to Wikipedia.Others mocked critics for the uproar, while some commenters dismissed the idea as virtue-signaling and no substitute for an overhaul of the law enforcement and justice system."#BlackLivesMatter didn't ask for the African American National Anthem to get played. They asked for changes to policing. That's not asking for segregation," The Sage tweeted. "It's the NFL doing this instead of righting wrongs like reinstating Kaepernick. If you want to blame anyone, blame them."The Washington Times has reached out to the NFL for comment.