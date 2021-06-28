© Hans Hillewaert.

I'm sure that a rigorous investigation of the mechanisms behind the color-changing abilities of cephalopods would reveal a powerful case for intelligent design. But this video alone seems to be more than enough.

Casey Luskin



ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, CENTER FOR SCIENCE AND CULTURE.

Casey Luskin is a geologist and an attorney with graduate degrees in science and law, giving him expertise in both the scientific and legal dimensions of the debate over evolution. He earned his Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Johannesburg, and BS and MS degrees in Earth Sciences from the University of California, San Diego, where he studied evolution extensively at both the graduate and undergraduate levels. His law degree is from the University of San Diego, where he focused his studies on First Amendment law, education law, and environmental law.

Logic, science, and mathematics are all part of the design inference. But sometimes you don't need a rigorous logical, scientific, or mathematical demonstration to reveal evidence of design in nature. Consider this 2008 TED talk which we were recently sent. It's by David Gallo of Woods HoleOceanographic Institution showing the stunning abilities of cephalopods to change their colors and essentially perfectly blend into their surroundings: