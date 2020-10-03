The article explicitly cites work by Discovery Institute Fellows such as Stephen Meyer, Günter Bechly, Ann Gauger, Douglas Axe, and Robert J. Marks. The article is co-authored by Steinar Thorvaldsen and Ola Hössjer. Hössjer is a professor of mathematical statistics at Stockholm University who is favorable to intelligent design.
This is a big deal for the mainstreaming of ID.
The Journal of Theoretical Biology is a top peer-reviewed science journal. According to CiteScore, it is the 25th most cited journal in the area of general agriculture and biological sciences, and it is in the top 12 percent of all journals in that field.
The article by Thorvaldsen and Hössjer appeared online in June. But we didn't want to speak about it publicly until after its "official" publication date, because we knew that once Darwinists found out, they would try to have the article cancelled.
