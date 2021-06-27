"You came a little too late," one of the protesters can be heard shouting in a video of the demonstration. "We have had this crisis for years. We need solutions. We don't need you parading in the Border Patrol station or acting like you care," the demonstrator continues. "Americans matter. America matters. God bless you, America."
The vice president is visiting the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Democratic lawmakers.
Her first visit to the southern border since being chosen by President Joe Biden to resolve the immigration crisis visit comes after she traveled to Guatemala and Mexico to meet with leaders to discuss the surge of migrants attempting to cross into the United States. The trip also comes amid backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
In March, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham urged the Biden administration to see the crisis for themselves.
"Here's my message: President Biden and Vice President Harris, with all due respect, get off your a-- and go to the border, and look and see what you have caused by policies that will not work," he said in an interview. "Quit denying the obvious."
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas similarly urged his party's leaders to play a more active role in resolving the crisis:
"I write to invite you to the U.S. Southern Border to observe the ongoing humanitarian crisis and share the perspective of Americans who live there."Former President Donald Trump also piled on the criticism, saying this week:
"Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis."
"After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," he added. "Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history."
Comment: Ah, but Harris didn't go to see the 'tremendous destruction and death that they've created' she chose a site of much less magnitude and controversy - one she could manipulate and keep camera footage positive - one closer to California, her real destination.
Comment: Harris at the border was all about her and controlling the optics: See also: We are on front lines of the Biden-Harris border disaster, say three South Texas residents