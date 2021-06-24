© Reuters/Sergey Smolentsev



"We can only appeal to common sense and demand respect for international law. If that doesn't help and if our colleagues don't understand, we may not only bomb on course, but also on target."

"The territorial integrity of Russia is inviolable. We will protect it both diplomatically and politically and, if necessary, militarily. The security of our country is first and foremost."

One day after a British destroyer violated the Russian naval border, the country's deputy foreign minister has warned that Moscow is reserving the right to use force against foreign warships that cross into its territorial waters.Speaking on Thursday,He told reporters:Ryabkov's threat referred to Wednesday's incident with Britain's HMS Defender, whenAccording to Russia's Ministry of Defense, the British naval ship entered the country's territorial waters at 11:52am local time and traveled 3km inside the frontier, near Cape Fiolent, in Crimea. The Ministry also said thatBritain has denied the warship was fired at and said it was traveling through Ukrainian waters.Ryabkov continued:On the same day,called the incident a "provocation" and a "test." "The British side should conduct a thorough investigation and assess the actions of the captain," he said.